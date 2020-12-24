Sewage Pump Market 2020: Current COVID-19 Impact And Future Market Landscape Analysis 2027

According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research on the sewage pump market for the forecast period of 2019–2027, the global sewage pump market is expected to reach ~US$ 16.9 Bn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of ~7% from 2019 to 2027. In terms of volume, the global sewage pump market is expected to reach ~29 million units by 2027, at a CAGR of ~6% during the forecast period of 2019-2027. Asia Pacific held a prominent share of the sewage pump market in 2018.

Globally, the construction industry is expanding in Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and GCC. Residential construction is increasing with the rise in population. Rise in residential construction is increasing the number of wastewater treatment plants, which is increasing sewage pump sales. As per the World Bank, global manufacturing value added (MVA) has increased from US$ 12.3 trillion in 2016 to US$ 13.2 trillion in 2017, with a Y-O-Y growth of 7.3%.

The construction industry in North America grew from ~US$ 1.1 Bn in 2016 to ~US$ 1.3 Bn in 2019, at a CAGR of 3.5%. Rise in residential construction is increasing the number of treatment plants that is driving the demand for sewage pumps. In the U.S., although the volume of wastewater has decreased, the nature of wastewater of the 21st century has less liquid, and more solids and disposables. Hence, good quality sewage pumps are required for sewage transportation.

In Europe, the construction industry is in a decline. It was valued at US$ 2.5 Bn in 2016, reached US$ 5 Bn in 2017, and decreased to US$ 3.6 Bn in 2018, at a CAGR (2016-18) of 18.8%. EUROCONSTRUCT forecasts the construction industry to decline in Europe from US$ 2.2 Bn in 2019 to US$ 1.6 Bn in 2021, at a CAGR (2019-21) of –14.2%. However, as per FIEC (European Construction Industry Federation) in the Big Five Countries, the number of building permits in residential construction has increased from 878,562 in 2014 to 1,103,431 in 2018, at a CAGR of 5.9%. This is increasing wastewater treatment plants in Europe and also increasing pump sales.

In Germany, the construction market was valued at US$ 368.9 Bn in 2016 and reached US$ 451.0 Bn in 2018, expanding at a CAGR of 10.6%. In 2019, the industry is forecast to reach US$ 476.0 Bn, with a Y-O-Y growth of 5.5%.

China is the dominant sewage pump market in the Asia Pacific region. The government is investing in wastewater technologies to maintain the ecosystem. India is the second-largest sewage pump market, followed by Japan, which is a mature sewage pumps market. The Tokyo Olympics in 2020 is expected to increase the demand for sewage pumps. In China, the construction industry was valued at US$ 816.6 Bn in 2017, rising at a CAGR of 16.6% from 1978, as per the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In MEA, the efficient use of water is crucial due to its scarcity. Wastewater treatment plants help in the reuse of sewage water, which is very important to the region.

A large number of sewage pump manufacturers are investing in South America due to an increase in the number of wastewater treatment plants.

Based on product, the sewage pump market has been categorized into surface sewage pumps and submersible sewage pumps. On the basis of end use, the global sewage pump market is bifurcated into residential, industrial, and commercial.

In terms of region, the report classifies the market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America. The regions have been analyzed in terms of value and volume shipments in the sewage pump market industry. Moreover, region-wise significant countries covered in the report are the U.S, Canada, France, Germany, U.K., China, Japan, India, GCC, South Africa, and Brazil.

Company profiles of the players operating in the sewage pump market include company overview, major business strategies, and key developments. Companies profiled in the global sewage pump market include Xylem Inc., Sulzer Ltd., KSB SE & Co. KGaA, Wilo Group, Armstrong Fluid Technology, Grundfos Holding A/S, Tsurumi Manufacturing Co. Ltd., The Gorman-Rupp Company, C.R.I. Pumps Private Ltd., and Nanjing Lanshen Pump Corp. Ltd.

Global Sewage Pump market by Product

Surface Sewage Pumps

Submersible Sewage Pumps

Global Sewage Pump Market, by End Use

Residential

Industrial

Commercial

Global Sewage Pump Market by Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America



Europe Germany France U.K. Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA



South America Brazil Rest of South America



