Split Air Conditioning Systems Market 2020 Statistics Report With Covid-19 Effects On Industry By 2026

According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research titled ‘Split Air Conditioning Systems Market (Equipment Type – Mini-split, Multi-split, VRF, and Floor Ceiling); (Application – Residential and Commercial); (Distribution Channel – Online and Offline; (Offline – Conventional Stores and Company-owned Stores); (Conventional Stores – DIY Stores, Specialty Stores, and Supermarkets); (Company-owned Stores – Dealers and Installers)) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 – 2026, the global split air conditioning systems market is expected to reach US$ 186,574.2 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2018 to 2026. In terms of volume, the market is expected to reach 114,402 ‘000 units by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2018 to 2026. The market is segmented by regions into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America.

The air conditioning system market in Asia Pacific is the largest in the world. Split air conditioners hold a major market share in the air conditioning system market of Asia Pacific. Hot climate, rise in disposable income, changing lifestyle, and rise in residential construction across the Asia Pacific region is increasing the demand for split air conditioners. China is the largest market for split air conditioner systems in the world. In China, split air conditioners dominate the air conditioning system market. Among split air conditioners, mini-split air conditioners hold a major share in the market. Japan and India are other important split air conditioning markets in Asia Pacific. India is the third largest split air conditioning system market after China and Japan. Compared to window air conditioners, split air conditioners dominate the room air conditioner market in India. The market share of split air conditioners has risen from 42.0% in FY06 to 85.0% in FY18. Penetration of room air conditioning systems in India was 4.0% in FY18 as per the Investor Presentation of Blue Star Limited.

Europe is the second largest split air conditioning system market in the world. Split air conditioners dominate the market in Europe and among split air conditioning systems, mini-split air conditioners hold a major share in Europe. Russia is the largest split air conditioner market in Europe. Other major split air conditioner markets in the region are France, Spain, Italyand the U.K. Increasing demand for VRF (Variable Refrigerant Flow) air conditioners, which are comparatively costly than other type of split air conditioners is driving the Europe split air conditioning system market demand.

In North America, split air conditioners hold a minor share in the overall air conditioning system market. Mini-split air conditioners hold a major share and the segment is expected to expand over the forecast period. VRF systems are highly energy efficient split air conditioning systems. VRF systems observe high demand in the U.S., which is increasing the overall demand for split air conditioning systems in North America. Canada is an important split air conditioning market in North America.

The Middle East & Africa (MEA) split air conditioning system market is the fourth largest in the world. GCC and Nigeria are major markets in the MEA split air conditioning system market. GCC region is experiencing a change in the air conditioning market. The region intends to reduce its energy consumption as indicated by the decision taken by the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, the UAE which focuses on reducing energy demand in the UAE by 30.0% by 2030. As air conditioning systems are major energy consumers, energy efficient air conditioning systems are preferred in GCC. This is leading to high growth in demand for VRF systems across GCC which is increasing the overall demand for split air conditioning systems in the MEA region.

The South America split air conditioning system market is the smallest in the world. Brazil is the largest and most significant split air conditioning system market in South America and the market is expected to grow moderately over the forecast period.

The study provides a conclusive view of the global split air conditioning systems market by segmenting it in terms of equipment type, application, and distribution channel. In terms of equipment type, the global split air conditioning systems market has been classified into mini-split, multi-split, VRF, and floor ceiling. Based on application, the market has been segmented into residential and commercial. Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into online and offline. The offline channel is further segmented into conventional stores and company-owned stores. The conventional stores distribution channel is further divided into DIY stores, specialty stores, and supermarkets. The company-owned stores distribution channel is divided into dealers and installers.

The report highlights major companies operating in the global split air conditioning systems market that include Daikin Industries, Ltd., United Technologies Corp., Panasonic Corporation, Electrolux AB, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Midea Group Co., Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Hitachi, Ltd., Sharp Corporation, and Lennox International Inc.

The global split air conditioning systems market is segmented as below:

Global Split Air Conditioning Systems Market, by Equipment Type

Mini-split

Multi-split

VRF

Floor Ceiling

Global Split Air Conditioning Systems Market, by Application

Residential

Commercial

Global Split Air Conditioning Systems Market, by Distribution Channel

Online

Offline Conventional Stores DIY Stores Specialty Stores Supermarkets Company-owned Stores Dealers Installers



Global Split Air Conditioning Systems Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Russia Italy Spain France U.K. Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Nigeria Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



