Rubber Medical Gloves Market Competition & Segment Analysis – The Importance of Diversification

The rubber medical gloves majorly act as a protection utility so as to avoid the infection between the consumers and the service providers in the healthcare sector. These gloves are mainly used all across the healthcare industry, janitorial services as well as chemical industries. During the time, numerous variants of medical gloves have been developed, which include nitrile, natural rubber, neoprene, and vinyl. Each of these variants has different benefits in comparison to conventional gloves and hence provides wide application in multiple areas such as examining, surgeries, and medical laboratories, and others. The manufacture of medical gloves is a very large global industry, producing in the region of around 150 billion pairs of gloves each year, having a market value of over USD 5 billion. Most of the production is outsourced to the factories present in Malaysia and Thailand, and a handful of some other companies present in the Asian countries. and The world’s largest rubber glove manufacturer in Malaysia hereby contributes to nearly around 63 percent of the global supply that has now revised its estimated supply to an approximate of 220 billion pieces in 2020 amid the current scenario which is very much higher than the previously estimated numbers of around to approximately 188 billion pieces.

TopGlove (Malaysia), Ansell (Australia), Hartalega (Malaysia), Baxter (United States), Medtronic (Ireland), B. Braun (Germany), Smith & Nephew (United Kingdom) and Medline (United States) are some of the key players profiled in the study. Additionally, the Players which are also part of the research are Halyard Health (United States), Weigao (China), BSN medical (Germany) and Lohmann & Rauscher (Austria).

A new business intelligence report released by AMA Research with title "Global Rubber Medical Gloves Market Insights, Forecast to 2025"

In the current scenario due to the COVID-19 outbreak which is not new to the industry. The industry has already experienced the same situation during the earlier time as well, such as during the SARS or H1N1 outbreak. The SARS outbreak had caused in around an approximate of 8 percent of a surge in the demand during the years 2002-03 whereas, during the H1N1, the gloves consumption had grown by approximately 17 percent in the years 2009-10. The health care industry, in any case, has been attracting sustainable demand for protective medical supplies. Ramping up production for current demand surge may help the industry to sustain rising demand in the long term. As per the earlier statistics and the market expectations, MARGMA (Malaysian Rubber Glove Manufacturers Association) had anticipated the demand of the rubber gloves to reach to an approximate of 300 billion pieces in the year 2020 having an annual growth of around 12 percent, however, with the current outbreak of the novel COVID-19 it has further resulted towards a 100 percent surge in demand globally during the first few months of 2020. At present one of the largest producers of gloves, Top gloves, is also forecasting to have around 10-15 percent of the rise in its sales that can grow furthermore, depending upon the severity as well as the duration of the outbreak. The overall industry is therefore set to see around more and more supply of rubber medical gloves during the current year.



Market Overview of Global Rubber Medical Gloves

This study mainly helps understand which market segments or Region or Country they should focus in coming years to channelize their efforts, understanding current investments cycle and impact of COVID-19 and slowdown.

This study mainly helps understand which market segments or Region or Country they should focus in coming years to channelize their efforts, understanding current investments cycle and impact of COVID-19 and slowdown. The report presents the market competitive landscape and in depth analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market along with their strategies to overcome production cycle issue and supply chain management to make process efficient.

Market Drivers

Growing Demand for Outpatient and Ambulatory Care

Stringent Government Norms Regarding Safety of Patients and Doctors

Market Trend

Growing E-commerce Sales of the Products

Use of Biodegradable Products for Rubber Medical Gloves

Restraints

Rising Cost of Raw Materials

Lack of Awareness in Emerging Countries

Opportunities

Growing Healthcare Industries in Emerging Countries

Rising Healthcare in Emerging Countries

Challenges

Chances of Diseases Outbreaks if Managed Improperly

Issues Related with Disposable of Rubber Medical Gloves

The Global Rubber Medical Gloves Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Natural Rubber gloves, Nitrile Gloves, Vinyl Gloves, Neoprene, Polyethylene, Others), Application (Hospitals and Clinics, Nursing Center, Laboratory, Other Industry), Form (Disposable, Non-Disposable), Distribution Channel (Online, Medical Stores, Super Markets, Others)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019

Base year – 2019

Forecast period** – 2020 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

