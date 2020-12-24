Analysis of Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Allergen Free Food Market

Global Allergen Free Food Market: Overview

From 2019 to 2027, the global allergen free food market will grow at the back of numerous trends and drivers. As per Transparency Market Research, a string of opportunities will result from this growth. Additionally, it is worth noting here that over this period, the market would grow at a notable compound annual growth rate and that will pave way for higher valuation of the market.

Some of the growth factors that are lining the market landscape include growing trend of veganism, increase in number of case of food allergies, growing awareness around the topic of food allergies, and so on. Additionally, it is also worth noting here that active measures taken by top market players will add to this growth.

Global Allergen Free Food Market: Competitors Landscape

A fragmented vendor landscape, global allergen free food market is quite competitive. It is pertinent to note here that more than 50 known players operate in the market, driving it forward in a major way. The many strategies that they use to maintain and increase their market share, consolidate their position, include a variety of strategies that fall on across a wide spectrum of organic and inorganic.

Some of the top strategies resorted to are product development, research and development, innovation, partnerships and collaborations, and so on. Prominent players are also looking forward to improving shelf life and bringing in efficiency to processes.

Global Allergen Free Food Market: Key trends and driver

Interplay of various trends and drivers is leading to growth in the global allergen free food market. These factors of growth that are keeping the market buoyant over the forecast period have been identified and explained in the upcoming market report prepared by Transparency Market Research. A synopsis of the same is provided below:

The world is witnessing demand for healthy foods. Demand for lactose and gluten-free food is increasing owing to growing awareness regarding intolerance and allergic reactions to these. Besides, growing trend of veganism is also contributing to growth.

Four out of every 100 children in the United States of America show signs of allergic reaction to some food item and this is leading to parents being cautious and looking for healthier alternatives for their child’s welfare. This is set to be a major growth propeller in the market over the forecast period.

Global Allergen Free Food Market: Regional Analysis

As per Transparency Market Research’s upcoming research report on global allergen free food market, the western regions will dominate the charts over the forecast period. One of the reasons behind this dominance is a large number of people having allergies and an ever increasing awareness regarding the same. In the United States of America alone, about 15 million people report allergy from certain food related items. And, it is quite pertinent to note here that 6 million cases here are those reported for children with these allergies. In Europe, the number of people with food allergies is 17 million. In Asia Pacific, increase in takers of veganism, will lead to growth in market for allergen free food.

