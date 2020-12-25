Vikings vs Saints Live Stream Reddit Watch NFL Football Game 2020 Online Free Tv

The Minnesota Vikings are 3-1 against the New Orleans Saints since September of 2017, and they’ll have a chance to extend that success Friday. The Vikings will take on New Orleans in a holiday battle at 4:30 p.m. ET at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

It looks like Minnesota must have gotten on Santa’s naughty list since the team didn’t end up with the win they were expected to receive last week. Minnesota didn’t finish too far behind, but the squad still lost 33-27 to the Chicago Bears. Minnesota’s loss came about despite a quality game from RB Dalvin Cook, who rushed for one TD and 132 yards on 24 carries.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for New Orleans as they fell 32-29 to the Kansas City Chiefs last week. Despite the defeat, New Orleans had strong showings from QB Drew Brees, who passed for three TDs and 234 yards on 34 attempts, and RB Alvin Kamara, who snatched one receiving TD. Brees ended up with a passer rating of 125.20.

The Vikings are expected to lose this next one by 7. Now might not be the best time to take Minnesota against the spread since they’ve let down bettors for the past five consecutive games.

Minnesota is now 6-8 while New Orleans sits at 10-4. Minnesota is 3-4 after losses this year, New Orleans 1-2.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome — New Orleans, Louisiana

Mercedes-Benz Superdome — New Orleans, Louisiana TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $96.00

Odds

The Saints are a solid 7-point favorite against the Vikings, according to the latest NFL odds.The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.