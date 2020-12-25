Camellia Bowl Game 2020: Marshall vs Buffalo Live Streams Online Free Christmas Day Football

Competitive Analysis: Currently cancer segment dominates the global biologics segment. Biologics are entering new therapeutic areas such as, asthma and allergy where they are not present historically. The key market players are taking the advantage of strategic deals and product approvals to increase their share in the market. For instance, in September 2017, GSK and AbCellera Biologics, Inc. entered an antibody discovery research collaboration, for the discovery of monoclonal antibodies against an undisclosed membrane protein target. In August 2017, Novartis received first FDA approval from FDA for CAR-T cell therapy, Kymriah to treat patients with B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and in May 2018, Novartis received second FDA approval for Kymriah to treat patients with B-cell lymphoma.

Benefits: The report provides complete details about the usage and adoption rate of biologics in various therapeutic verticals and regions. With that, key stakeholders can know about the major trends, drivers, investments, and vertical player’s initiatives. Moreover, the report provides details about the major challenges that are going to impact on the market growth. Additionally, the report gives the complete details about the key business opportunities to key stakeholders to expand their business and capture the revenue in the specific verticals to analyze before investing or expanding the business in this market.

Market Analysis: The “Global Biologics market” is estimated to witness a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period 2018–2024. The global market is analyzed based on three segments – Product, Application and regions.

Regional Analysis: The regions covered in the report are the North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (ROW). North America is the major shareholder in the global biologics market, followed by Europe. North America dominates the biologics market due to increasing product approvals, increasing demand for the product to treat various disease conditions, and presence of established players in this region. Asia-Pacific region is expected to have the fastest growth rate during the forecasted period due to increasing research activities, flexible regulatory environment for clinical trials, growing awareness about biopharmaceutical therapeutics, and rising healthcare expenditure.