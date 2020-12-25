Saints vs Vikings: Live Stream Reddit for FREE, how to watch Christmas Day NFL Streams, Date & Time, Update Score and More from Anywhere Online

New Orleans Saints vs. Minnesota Vikings: Live stream, how to watch, odds and time for Christmas Day NFL game. The Minnesota Vikings travel to New Orleans for a Christmas Day game against the Saints with their playoff hopes dangling by a thread. But they’re not dead yet.

The Vikings need to win their final two games (at Saints, vs. Lions), need the Cardinals to lose their final two games (vs. 49ers, at Rams) and also have the Bears lose one of their final two games (at Jaguars, vs. Packers).

The Saints, meanwhile, are in the hunt for the No. 1 seed in the NFC. After a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in Drew Brees’ return to the starting lineup, the Saints still trail the Packers by a game for the coveted first-round bye in the playoffs. But the Seattle Seahawks are lurking in the No. 3 spot and could slide up should the Saints slip up down the stretch

Here’s everything you need to know for the Friday afternoon game on Christmas Day:

What time does Vikings at Saints start?

The game is set to kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET on Friday, Dec. 25.

What TV channel is Vikings at Saints on?

The game can be seen across the entire country on Fox and NFL Network.

How can I watch Vikings at Saints online via live stream?

Fans can watch the game via live stream via Fox, the Yahoo! Sports app, the NFL’s own app and fuboTV.

What are the odds for Vikings at Saints?

According to BetMGM, the line is Saints -7 and the over/under is at 50.5.

Where can I find score updates for Vikings at Saints?

USA TODAY Sports will have all the latest on the game in our box scores.

