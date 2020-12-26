Arsenal vs Chelsea: Premier League live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, news, odds, time, Crackstreams,

Arsenal face Chelsea in a London derby match on Boxing Day as the Gunners look to end the year on a high.

Mikel Arteta’s side have endured a dismal time in the Premier League this season and currently sit in 15th place going into the game.

The Arsenal boss admitted before the game that the upcoming matches against Chelsea, Brighton and West Brom will be crucial in determining their fortunes for the rest of the season.

“The next seven to eight days are going to be crucial to see where we’re going to be heading to in the Premier League,” said Arteta.

“The best medicine when you are in this situation is to win a football match. Every defeat is another hurting moment, another moment of disappointment, another moment you have to lift yourself up and that’s what we’ve got to do.

“I think the medicine for all of us would be to come here against Chelsea, beat them and then move from there. It’s exactly what we all need.”

The Gunners haven’t won a Premier League match since the victory away to Manchester United at Old Trafford last month and will be desperate to secure a positive result in north London.

They will be without Thomas Partey (thigh) but Granit Xhaka returns after serving his three-match suspension, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang remains an injury doubt with a tight calf muscle.

Stay updated with all the latest around this evening’s game as we bring you all the pre-match build-up, confirmed team news and live coverage from Emirates Stadium