Lions vs Buccaneers Live Crackstreams odds, line, spread: 2020 NFL on Saturday picks, predictions from model on 118-76 roll

Lions vs Buccaneers Live odds, line, spread: 2020 NFL on Saturday picks, predictions from model on 118-76 roll
Watch Buccaneers vs Lions NFL Football 2020 Live Stream Online HD TV Coverage
The 2020 NFL regular season is inching toward its conclusion. The year was anything but normal and the Detroit Lions will enter their game on Saturday under more abnormal circumstances.
Detriot will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but they’ll be without interim head coach Darrell Bevell, their defensive coordinator, their special teams coordinator, and several other members of the coaching staff.
Not only are the Lions set to face the playoff-hopeful Bucs without a good portion of their coaches, they’ll be facing its defense with a banged-up offensive line. The Lions will be without Tyrell Crosby and could be without Taylor Decker, Frank Ragnow and Hal Vaitai, who are questionable.
On average, the Bucs are tied for fourth in sacks per game, with 3.1.
WHO: Detroit Lions (5-9) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-5)
WHAT: Week 16 of the NFL regular season
WHEN: 1 p.m. Saturday
WHERE: Ford Field
LIVE UPDATES: MLive.com/Lions
TV: NBC
RADIO: WJR-760 AM
LIVE STREAM: fuboTV (free trial) | Hulu | Sling | YouTube TV