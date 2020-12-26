Miami Dolphins vs Las Vegas Raiders Live Stream Reddit NFL Football MATCH Online TV Free

This Saturday, the Las Vegas Raiders are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 30.07 points per game. They will stay at home another week and welcome the Miami Dolphins at 8:15 p.m. ET Dec. 26 at Allegiant Stadium. Miami should still be feeling good after a victory, while the Raiders will be looking to regain their footing.

Las Vegas fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers last week but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 30-27. Las Vegas’ defeat came about despite a quality game from QB Marcus Mariota, who passed for one TD and 226 yards on 28 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 88 yards. Mariota ended up with a passer rating of 133.20.

Meanwhile, Miami picked up a 22-12 win over the New England Patriots last week. Miami’s RB Salvon Ahmed was one of the most active players for the team, rushing for one TD and 122 yards on 23 carries. This was the first time Ahmed has racked up 100+ rushing yards all year.

Las Vegas is now 7-7 while Miami sits at 9-5. Both teams are in the playoff hunt, so this is a critical contest.

The Raiders are expected to lose this next one by 3. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past four games, so buyers beware.

Las Vegas came up short against the Dolphins when the teams previously met two seasons ago, falling 28-20. Maybe Las Vegas will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET

Where: Allegiant Stadium — Paradise, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium — Paradise, Nevada TV: NFL Network

The Dolphins are a 3-point favorite against the Raiders, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Dolphins as a 2.5-point favorite.

Series History

Las Vegas and Miami both have one win in their last two games.

Sep 23, 2018 – Miami 28 vs. Las Vegas 20

Nov 05, 2017 – Las Vegas 27 vs. Miami 24