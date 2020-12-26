49ers vs Cardinals Live : How to watch,start time, TV channel,live score, video stream, free live stream Info

NFL: Where can I watch Saturday’s Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers game. San Francisco 49ers vs Arizona Cardinals live stream: How to watch NFL Saturday game on Amazon Prime, Twitch, The 49ers vs. Cardinals game will make history on Saturday, Dec. 26. When San Francisco (5-9) and Arizona (8-6) kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET, it’ll be the first national NFL broadcast to take place exclusively on Amazon Prime Video and Twitch. There will be no traditional television broadcast on a classic channel, but instead a stream-only broadcast. Thanks to free trials discussed below, this game should be available to anyone who wants to watch it, albeit in a slightly different way than usual.

An important note before we get into more details: 49ers vs. Cardinals will be available for local broadcast in the teams’ home markets. In San Francisco, the game can be seen on NBC affiliate KNTV, while in Arizona, it’ll be on local Fox affiliate KSAZ. (In those markets, those channels can also be streamed via fuboTV, which offers a 7-day free trial.)

Below, you’ll find more information about how the rest of the country can enjoy Kyler Murray’s continued rise to superstardom and chase of the NFC’s No. 7 playoff seed in Week 17.

How to watch the NFL on Amazon Prime

49ers vs. Cardinals in Week 16 is available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video and Twitch. Prime Video is available to any subscriber to Amazon Prime. If you’re already a subscriber, watching the 49ers vs. Cardinals game is as simple as going to this link and accessing the game.

For those not already subscribed to Amazon Prime, you’re in luck: Amazon is currently offering a 30-day free trial, accessible at this link. It will require you to enter payment information, but it can be canceled at anytime. The sign-up screen will also present an option for a student discount, which you only need a .edu email to take advantage of.

Once you’re signed up, Amazon Prime Video can be streamed on most devices, including a computer, phone, tablet, gaming console or compatible TV.

49ers vs. Cardinals live stream

In addition to watching 49ers vs. Cardinals on Amazon Prime Video, it can also be accessed via Twitch and Yahoo streams.

Twitch, often used for video-game streaming, will show the game on its platform at this link and also at this link. The second link is the Move The Sticks channel on Twitch, a football scouting community that should have a chat attached with more focused football-heavy discussion.

NFL games have been available all season long via the Yahoo app. More information on that service can be found here.

In Canada, the 49ers vs. Cardinals game can be viewed on DAZN, which streams every regular-season and playoff game of the 2020 season.

What time does 49ers vs. Cardinals start?

Date: Saturday, Dec. 26

Saturday, Dec. 26 Kickoff time: 4:30 p.m. ET

49ers vs. Cardinals is the middle of three games on Saturday, Dec. 26, and it will kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET. That’s just five minutes later than the usual Sunday late-afternoon marquee time of 4:25 p.m. ET.

That’ll of course be a different local time kickoff in Arizona, where the game will start at 2:30 p.m. local time. Fans in San Francisco will have to tune in at 1:30 p.m. local time.

What NFL games are on Saturday?

A week after having two games on Saturday, the NFL has come back with a tripleheader to conclude its regular-season Saturday programming. Buccaneers vs. Lions gets things started at 1 p.m. ET, followed by 49ers vs. Cardinals at 4:30 p.m. ET and capped off with Dolphins vs. Raiders at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Game Time TV Buccaneers at Lions 1 p.m. ET NFL Network, fuboTV 49ers at Cardinals 4:30 p.m. ET Amazon Prime Video, fuboTV Dolphins at Raiders 8:15 p.m. ET NFL Network, fuboTV