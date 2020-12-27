Crackstreams Raiders vs Dolphins Live Streaming Reddit NFL Week 16 Saturday Night Football Game

Miami Dolphins vs. Las Vegas Raiders live stream: How to watch week 16 of NFL play from anywhere online. The Raiders played themselves and tanked big time. Even if you’re not a fan, it’s hard not to be a little disappointed in how Las Vegas handled themselves over the course of the season. They went from being impressive and often scary to near laughable. It’s really a shame that year after year this is becoming commonplace because there are lots of highlights and special talent on the field.

Technically the Raiders are still on the bubble and their season isn’t over yet, but it isn’t looking good. The Dolphins on the other hand have done well at 9-5, but are still chasing a definitive postseason slot. Coach Flores is looking at every week as critical which is why he’s saying that this game against the Raiders is like week one of the playoffs. It’s that serious.

If the Dolphins can win the last two games of the season they remain in control of their own destiny. If they don’t they’ll be relying on others to punch their ticket. That’s not where any team wants to be.

Miami Dolphins vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Where and when?

The Dolphins take on the Raiders on December 26, at 8:15 PM ET. You can catch all the action on ABC as well as the streaming options below.

If you’re in the US, UK, or Australia, there’s more specific watch information on the Raiders and Dolphins game below. Still, regional, geo-blocked issues can arise from anywhere.

That’s where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that’s back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service’s 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options?

How to watch Miami Dolphins vs. Las Vegas Raiders online in the US

This week 16 matchup is set to be shown on ABC. If you have a qualifying cable package you can log into a ABC app to catch all the hard-hitting action.

Of course, ABC is also carried by over-the-top streaming service FuboTV, which stands apart from similar services as its the only service that boasts all five channels that are showing NFL games this season (CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network). Pricing for Fubo starts at $64.99 a month, and there’s a FREE seven-day FuboTV trial you can take advantage of. That means you can potentially watch Sunday’s match at Bank of Allegiant Stadium for free! FuboTV is the most comprehensive option There are a lot of great ways to keep up with this season’s great games, but Fubo.TV may be one of the best solutions for most people. The service offers access to ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX, NFL Network, ESPN, & Redzone, which covers nearly every single option that you need in order to be able to watch the games each week as they take place. It’s more expensive than Sling, but if keeping up on all the action is important to you, this is the way to go.

How to stream Miami Dolphins vs. Las Vegas Raiders live in the UK

American football fans can watch up to six NFL games live each week courtesy of the new Sky Sports NFL channel along with access to the live RedZone highlights show each Sunday. This Dolphins and Raiders matchup is one of Sky’s featured games this weekend, but you can also tune in via the NFL Game Pass Pro, with its £143.99 subscription giving you access to every single game of the 2020/21 season (subject to blackouts) including the playoffs, Super Bowl, plus RedZone access on top. Not in the UK but still want to catch the action on Game Pass? Then utilising a VPN will let you log into a UK IP address so you can live stream NFL as if you were at home.

How to stream Miami Dolphins vs. Las Vegas Raiders live in Canada

Streaming service DAZN has exclusive live coverage of all 2020-21 regular season games in Canada. Priced at CA$20 a month or $150 a year, the subscription will also provide NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, alongside all of DAZN’s amazing live sports roster. This also includes Premier League and Champions League soccer.

Live stream Miami Dolphins vs. Las Vegas Raiders in Australia

If you’re planning on watching this Miami and Las Vegas game down in Australia, then you’ll need to have access to ESPN as they own the rights to show live NFL action in Australia. While the network is available as part of most Foxtel TV packages, you can access ESPN just as easily via Kayo Sports.

The over-the-top service will let you stream loads of top level sport – including Spain’s La Liga and F1 motor racing, all for the very reasonable price of just $25 per month for a basic package, or $35 a month for the premium offering. Even better, Kayo Sports is contract-free and offers a 14-day FREE TRIAL for first-time users to the service.

Dolphins vs Raiders live stream: How to watch online, game time, and TV schedule for Saturday night Week 16

As Elton John sang, “Saturday night’s alright for fighting.” The Miami Dolphins and Las Vegas Raiders will do exactly that tonight as they meet in a primetime contest in Sin City. The Dolphins come into the game looking to move to double-digit wins on the season, while the Raiders are hoping to climb above .500 on the season.

Miami, 9-5, is currently holding on to the last playoff position, edging out the Baltimore Ravens based on conference winning percentage. If they continue to win, there is nothing the Ravens can do to jump the Dolphins, giving Miami a clear path to the postseason for the first time since 2016. With a contest against the newly crowned 2020 AFC East champion Buffalo Bills looming in Week 17, picking up a win today is nearly a must for Miami.

The Raiders are the final team remaining in the AFC playoff picture, sitting in the ninth position with their 7-7 record. If Las Vegas is going to make the playoffs, tonight’s game is a true-must win. The Raiders are eliminated from the playoff with a loss or a Ravens win.