Miami Dolphins vs Las Vegas Raiders Live Free, Stream , Reddit NFl Week 16 Watch From Anywhere

In week 16 today the Las Vegas Raiders are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 30.07 points per game. They will stay at home another week and welcome the Miami Dolphins at 8:15 p.m. ET Dec. 26 at Allegiant Stadium. Miami should still be feeling good after a victory, while the Raiders will be looking to regain their footing.

Game Info and How to Watch

Team Name: Miami Dolphins vs Las Vegas Raiders

Saturday, December 26, 2020

Kickoff – 08:15 PM ET

COVERAGE

Watch – NFL NETWORK

Listen – NFL Game Pass, Westwood One, Sirius XM.

LOCATION: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV.

Game Preview: Miami Dolphins (9-5) vs Las Vegas Raiders (7-7)

Vegas fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers last week but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 30-27. Las Vegas’ defeat came about despite a quality game from QB Marcus Mariota, who passed for one TD and 226 yards on 28 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 88 yards. Mariota ended up with a passer rating of 133.20.

Meanwhile, Miami picked up a 22-12 win over the New England Patriots last week. Miami’s RB Salvon Ahmed was one of the most active players for the team, rushing for one TD and 122 yards on 23 carries. This was the first time Ahmed has racked up 100+ rushing yards all year.

Odds

The Dolphins are a 3-point favorite against the Raiders, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Dolphins as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Las Vegas and Miami both have one win in their last two games.

Sep 23, 2018 – Miami 28 vs. Las Vegas 20

Nov 05, 2017 – Las Vegas 27 vs. Miami 24

Top 2020 Week 16 NFL Games

Friday Afternoon Football – Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints [Dec. 25, 4:30 p.m. ET]

The Saints pushed the Kansas City Chiefs to the brink on Sunday with Drew Brees back in the fold, storming back into contention for the NFC title. The Vikings aren’t the pushovers they were earlier in the season, but their dubious secondary will be tested by the Saints. A heavy dose of Dalvin Cook may not be enough to keep up with New Orleans.

Saturday Night Football – Miami Dolphins at Las Vegas Raiders [Dec 26, 8:15 p.m. ET]

The Raiders have one more chance to make the playoffs, and it requires two wins and two Dolphins losses. Win on Sunday, and the Raiders will have one foot in the door. Marcus Mariota looked dynamic in relief of Derek Carr in Week 15, and could get the call again, depending on Carr’s health. The Raiders offense tends to put up points, but they’ll need their defense to take a step forward if they want to keep Tua Tagovailoa down.

Sunday Early Afternoon – Indianapolis Colts at Pittsburgh Steelers [Dec 27, 1:00 p.m. ET]

The Colts fly under the radar thanks to a lack of big-name offensive stars, but they’ve got a strong defense, and the offense is efficient and well-coached. If they unseat the Steelers on the road they’ll improve their chances of winning the AFC South, and establish themselves as a true AFC threat. Pittsburgh is reeling after losing to the hapless Cincinnati Bengals on Monday. The Steelers need a quality win to re-establish themselves as contenders.

Sunday Late Afternoon – Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks [Dec 27, 4:25 p.m. ET]

This is the battle for the NFC West crown. Prior to Week 15, you would’ve liked the Rams’ chances because of their defensive superiority—and the way they handled the Seahawks in their first meeting. After a stunning loss to the New York Jets, though, all bets are off. Russell Wilson will need to recapture his first-half form if he wants to deliver his team a home playoff game.

Monday Night Football – Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots[Dec 28, 8:15 p.m. ET]

The Patriots are playing for pride at this point after being mathematically eliminated from the playoffs in Week 16. That doesn’t mean they’ll go down easily, though. Expect a physical matchup with the running game taking center stage if the weather plays a factor. Josh Allen should be able to lead his club to a victory, but it might not be pretty.

The biggest dates of the 2020-21 NFL season

NFL 2020/21 season dates

Event Date Location

Regular season September 10, 2020–January 3, 2021 Various

Playoffs Start date: January 9, 2021 Various

Pro Bowl January 31, 2021 Paradise, Nevada

Super Bowl LV February 7, 2021 Tampa, Florida

2020-21 NFL award races

MVP: Patrick Mahomes had a rare three-interception stumble in Week 14, which opened the door for Aaron Rodgers to take the lead. Rodgers tops the league in touchdowns, has thrown fewer interceptions than any quarterback with at least 10 games played, and has an NFL-best 118.0 passer rating. Mahomes is far from done, but Rodgers is close to locking this one up.

Preseason prediction: Patrick Mahomes (QB, Kansas City Chiefs)

Offensive Player of the Year: Dalvin Cook holds the league lead in yards from scrimmage (1,833), despite the fact he’s missed time due to injury, and he’s just one touchdown short of Tyreek Hill’s league-best 17. Derrick Henry’s candidacy is building steam due to the perception that he’s driving the Titans to an AFC South title, but the Vikings are still in the NFC playoff race, thanks largely to Cook.

Preseason prediction: Christian McCaffrey (RB, Carolina Panthers)

Defensive Player of the Year: A few strong weeks have vaulted T.J. Watt into the top spot in here. He leads the league in sacks (13.0), tackles for loss (22), and quarterback hits (40). His lead in that last category is particularly impressive as Carl Lawson sits in second place with 29. Watt has even swatted seven passes for good measure, tied for first place among pass rushers with his brother J.J. Watt.

Preseason prediction: Aaron Donald (DT, Los Angeles Rams)

Offensive Rookie of the Year: With Justin Herbert slowing down in recent weeks, it’s time to pass the torch to James Robinson of the Jacksonville Jaguars. The 22-year-old ranks third in the league in rushing and fourth in yards from scrimmage, with 10 touchdowns—despite playing in a dysfunctional offense with few threats to take the attention off him. Justin Jefferson of the Vikings has also been outstanding. His 1,182 receiving yards rank eighth league-wide.

Preseason prediction: Joe Burrow (QB, Cincinnati Bengals)

Defensive Rookie of the Year: This has been a bit of a soft category all year but Jeremy Chinn of the Carolina Panthers took it by the horns in Week 12 with two defensive touchdowns on consecutive plays. Chinn already led all rookies in tackles prior to Week 12, but his resume was missing a game-changing play or two. He got that sorted out in a hurry. Chase Young had a huge Week 14 that included a defensive touchdown, and he could close the gap on Chinn with a strong finishing stretch.

Preseason prediction: Isaiah Simmons (LB, Arizona Cardinals)

Comeback Player of the Year: With Ben Roethlisberger scuffling lately, it’s probably time to consider giving sentimental favorite Alex Smith the hardware. Not only has he returned from a horrific leg injury, but Smith has led the Washington Football Team back into playoff contention. If he can get back on the field in Weeks 16 and 17, he can grab the award.

Preseason prediction: Ben Roethlisberger (QB, Pittsburgh Steelers)

Coach of the Year: The Steelers‘ recent fall from grace has put this one into question. Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns deserves a ton of credit for turning that team into a cohesive winning group with a tangible identity—even while losing Odell Beckham Jr. early in the season. Another name to watch is Brian Flores of the Miami Dolphins, who has his team knocking on the door of the playoffs ahead of schedule despite going back and forth between Ryan Fitzpatrick and Tua Tagovailoa.

Preseason prediction: Kliff Kingsbury (Arizona Cardinals)

Who’s making Super Bowl LV?

We’re in the closing stretch of the season, and the true contenders are clear to see. The Kansas City Chiefs look primed to defend their crown thanks to an offense that somehow got even better with the added dimension brought by their improved rushing attack. The Chiefs’ defense only needs to be respectable for this team to roll over its opponents, and even if it comes down to a shootout they are well equipped to win those games.

In the second tier of contenders are teams like the Green Bay Packers, Pittsburgh Steelers, Buffalo Bills, New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Steelers, Saints, and Buccaneers are especially dangerous because they have elite defenses to match, but each comes with a major blemish. The Buccaneers still have some continuity issues to sort out, and their defense hasn’t always played up to its talent. The Steelers are coming off three straight losses and Ben Roethlisberger looks banged up. New Orleans has a balanced roster, but Drew Brees is coming off a brutal rib injury and they’ll have to keep him healthy. The Packers and Bills need to put up a lot of points to win, but they generally do thanks to MVP favorite Aaron Rodgers and all-around playmaker Josh Allen.

There are also a few dark horses in the field, like the defense-first Indianapolis Colts, and the Tennessee Titans, who were the story of last year’s playoffs. Ryan Tannehill is beginning to make the case that he’s an elite quarterback after all his mediocre years in Miami, and Derrick Henry is downright special. It would also be unwise to discount whoever comes out of the NFC West, whether it’s the Los Angeles Rams or Seattle Seahawks. The winner of that division of death will have proven themselves many times over.

Who are you picking to make Super Bowl LV? Leave your thoughts in the comments, and don’t forget to sign up for your VPN!

