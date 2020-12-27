NFL Streams: Los Angeles Rams vs Seattle Seahawks FREE 2020 Live Online Game Reddit HD TV Coverage

Watch Los Angeles Rams vs Seattle Seahawks Live and TV guide, Streams NFL Reddit FREE 2020 Los Angeles Rams vs Seattle Seahawks Live: team news, kickoff time, predictions, live Online

As the regular season winds to a close, each game becomes more important for the Los Angeles Rams. None will be bigger than Sunday’s showdown with the Seattle Seahawks, who lead the NFC West and can clinch the division title with a win this weekend.

The Seahawks can secure the NFC West championship on Sunday when they host the Rams. Kickoff in Seattle is scheduled for 4:25 p.m.

Los Angeles is coming off a stunning 23-20 loss to the Jets, who came into the game at 0-13. The Seahawks held on to beat Washington, 20-15.

Who: Los Angeles Rams (9-5) at Seattle Seahawks (10-4).

When: Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020.

Time: 4:25 p.m.

Where: Lumen Field, Seattle (67,000).

TV: FOX.

Latest line: Seahawks -1.5.

Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman and Erin Andrews.

Here is some of what Greg Beacham of the Associated Press wrote about how the Rams will try to respond from their stunning loss to the Jets.