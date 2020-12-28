2021 IIHF World Juniors Live Stream Online

For a start, the upcoming tournament shall be divided into two main kinds. These are the pre-tournament and the world junior respectively. We present the schedule by way of a table hereunder.Would you wish to purchase the ticket for the upcoming IIHF Worlds Junior Championships? Well, you have to make appropriate arrangements to purchase the tickets as soon as possible. We explain the finer details of the ticket here for you Some teams may also not wish to attend the matches in person for the same reason. They simply would not want to risk their lives for fear of catching the virus and the complications that come along. This might see the tournament scaled down to line up with the fewer attendees.

Online Stream Here : Watch World Junior 2021 Live

Undoubtedly, the hype created by International Ice Hockey World Championship is on the rocks with 16 competing clashings against each other towards their way to glory.

Ladies and gentlemen, here's how you can watch the 2021 World Junior Championship live online no matter where you reside on the map

How to Stream 2021 World Juniors

When: December 25th – January 5th (Exhibition Games starting December 22nd) TV: NHL Network



Fortunately, this year all games, including exhibition matches will be available to stream on NHL Network with a Live TV Streaming Service.

NHL Network is available to stream on Sling TV when you add their Sports Extra add-on. They are currently offer new subscribers $10 OFF their first month. Alternatively, you can also stream the games with with their Sports Plus add-on, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial.

The first tournament game is at 2pm on Christmas Day between Slovakia and Switzerland. Later that night, Team USA will face Russia at 9:30pm ET.

The following day, Canada will face Germany at 6pm ET on December 26th in their first game of the tournament. The U.S. plays Austria at 9:30pm ET in their second game in as many nights.

Watch World Junior 2021 Live Stream Here

How to Stream IIHF 2021 World Junior Hockey Championships for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2021 World Juniors games live on NHL Network using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast and Web

After the exhibition games and ahead of the opening games, the channel will air a special NHL Tonight: 2021 World Junior Championship Preview on Thursday, December 24 at 3 p.m. PT, hosted by Tony Luftman with analysis from E.J. Hradek and longtime NCAA hockey analyst Dave Starman.

Stephen Nelson of NHL Network will provide play-by-play, along with Starman and reporter Jill Savage, for each Team USA game. NHL Network will also re-air Team USA’s last three gold medal-winning games from 2010, 2013 and 2017 on December 24, starting at 7 a.m. PT.

2021 WJC Hockey Pools | World Juniors Pools

Like in years past, the lineup for the 2020-21 World Junior Championship consists of two groups of five teams. So, here’s how the groups are formed and the 2021 WJC Hockey full schedule of the tournament:

POOL A POOL B Canada (CAN) United States (USA) Finland (FIN) Russia (RUS) Switzerland (SUI) Sweden (SWE) Slovakia (SVK) Czech Republic (CZE) Germany Austria

The 2021 WJC was scheduled to be played in the cities of Edmonton and Red Deer before the COVID-19 pandemic gripped the hockey world a few months ago. Now it will all happen within the same “bubble” that boasted a grand total of zero cases during the playoffs that were played in August and September. The same rules that were successful in the NHL will be replicated in the 2021 WJC.

Full 2021 World Junior Championship schedule

(All times Eastern)

FRIDAY, DEC. 25 Switzerland vs. Slovakia 2 p.m. TSN3/5, NHLN Germany vs. Finland 6 p.m. TSN3/5, NHLN Russia vs. USA 9:30 p.m. TSN, NHLN SATURDAY, DEC. 26 Sweden vs. Czech Republic 2 p.m. TSN1/4/5, NHLN Germany vs. Canada 6 p.m. TSN1/4/5, NHLN USA vs. Austria 9:30 p.m. TSN1/4/5, NHLN SUNDAY, DEC. 27 Finland vs. Switzerland 2 p.m. TSN1/4/5, NHLN Slovakia vs. Canada 6 p.m. TSN1/4/5, NHLN Czech Republic vs. Russia 9:30 p.m. TSN1/4/5, NHLN MONDAY, DEC. 28 Austria vs. Sweden 6 p.m. TSN, NHLN Slovakia vs. Germany 9:30 p.m. TSN, NHLN TUESDAY, DEC. 29 USA vs. Czech Republic 2 p.m. TSN, NHLN Canada vs. Switzerland 6 p.m. TSN, NHLN Austria vs. Russia 9:30 p.m. TSN, NHLN WEDNESDAY, DEC. 30 Finland vs. Slovakia 2 p.m. TSN, NHLN Switzerland vs. Germany 6 p.m. TSN, NHLN Russia vs. Sweden 9:30 p.m. TSN, NHLN THURSDAY, DEC. 31 Czech Republic vs. Austria 2 p.m. TSN, NHLN Canada vs. Finland 6 p.m. TSN, NHLN Sweden vs. USA 9:30 p.m. TSN, NHLN SATURDAY, JAN. 2 Quarterfinal 12 p.m. TSN, NHLN Quarterfinal 3:30 p.m. TSN, NHLN Quarterfinal 7 p.m. TSN, NHLN Quarterfinal 10:30 p.m. TSN, NHLN MONDAY, JAN. 4 Semifinal 6 p.m. TSN, NHLN Semifinal 9:30 p.m. TSN, NHLN TUESDAY, JAN. 5 Bronze-medal game 5:30 p.m. TSN, NHLN Gold-medal game 9:30 p.m. TSN, NHLN

Best ways for cord-cutter fans IIHF 2021 Live Stream Online

The United States are clear favorites to win the tournament. They’re expected to once again be crowned IIHF World Junior Champions. For some, the World Juniors competition is even more exciting than the Winter Olympics 2021. Which team are you rooting for? Share your expectations and predictions below.

To watch the World Juniors 2021 Game of the event in Canada, you’ll need access to either ESPN or Fox Sports 1. You can access either of these two networks with free trials to the following:

If you are really intent on watching the entire IIHF World Juniors live without paying any extra costs, you can tune in to various popular social media platforms and direct yourself to the valid links to access the non-stop action from ice-hockey rinks. Facebook, Twitter and Reddit grab the most notable mentions amongst social media that can help you catch the live action from the IIHF World Juniors.

Facebook is one of the world’s biggest social media platforms with more than 2 billion accounts and millions of users logging in each moment. If you are searching the live streaming links and channels of the 2021 IIHF World Juniors, you will definitely get the links to private and public groups, communities, etc. that exhibit the entire championship or select games live. You might be able to catch deferred telecasts and replays as well.

Twitter is one of the world’s fastest growing social media and is also widely preferred for its bite-sized content. You can simply log on to Twitter using your valid account credentials and search for the valid hashtags that link you to the coveted IIHF World Junior Championship matches. The hashtags are your best way to catch your favorite games and even the entire tournament without paying any extra charges!

One of the world’s largest news aggregation and social platforms, Reddit satisfies the urge of millions of users worldwide to catch sports, entertainment and other media free of cost. You simply need to register and log in with your credentials. Once you are within the platform, hunt for the requisite subreddits that link you to the 2021 IIHF World Juniors effortlessly. Find the relevant links and stream the matches in great detail. Just be careful since some of the links could be flagged by the official broadcasters.

How to watch the 2021 IIHF World Juniors on mobile phones?

You simply need to log in the IIHF Youtube Channel on your smartphone and without any extra hassle, you will be able to catch the non-stop action from the ice-hockey rinks this winter!

Official Broadcasters for IIHF World Championship

Of course, bringing to you the official broadcasters of IIHF event, these are the most traditional ways of watching the hockey event.

We have jotted down the most important broadcaster names along with country names so that you won’t find any issue, whatsoever.

Belarus: Belarus TV

Croatia: Arena Sport

Bosnia & Herzegovina: Arena Sport

Czech Republic: AMC Sport 1

Hungary: AMC Sport 1

Ireland: Premier Sports

Kazakhstan: Qazsport

Kosovo: Arena Sport

Lithuania: LRT

Montenegro: Arena Sport

North Macedonia: Arena Sport

Poland: TVP

Serbia: Arena Sport

Slovakia: AMC Sport 1

Slovenia: RTV Slovenia & Sport TV

United Kingdom: Premier Sports

Visualizing the official broadcasters from a distance, you will see that the Arena Sports is the major broadcaster. It delivering transmission to various countries and seems to have partnered with the IIF committee.

Now, let’s move ahead and unwrap the best and possible ways to watch IIHF World Juniors 2021 live stream without cable.

Brilliant Ways to Watch IIHF World Juniors 2021 live stream without Cable

So, if you don’t have a cable connection and still like watching the IIHF World Juniors, you can opt for different online services. Yes, the services may consume subscription charges but the video quality they deliver is above par.

Therefore, without wasting any time, let’s go through each and every services/channel for watching IIHF World Juniors online.

1. Sling TV

Talking about one of the cheapest and best streaming services will bring the Sling TV into the limelight. Yes, over the years, the company is delivering streaming packages where the basic package starts from $25 per month.

With the basic package, you get around 30+ channels and each channel offers high definition video quality. Also, you can even choose from other subscription plans of Sling TV whereas the price is kept to the lowest extent.

Additionally, Sling TV even offers a massive 7-Days free trial period. During the trial period, you can test their service and if things fall into place, purchase the package and watch IIHF World Juniors 2021 live stream, cord cutter way.

2. PlayStation Vue

Despite offering slightly higher pricing plans, PlayStation Vue delivers quality in each of their packages. Their package pricing starts from $45 per month where you can access to around 45 HD quality channels.

Also, the company even offers an exclusive VOD functionality if you can slightly increase your budget. Even more, if you are not willing to pay beforehand, PlayStation Vue delivers a 5-Days free trial.

During the free period, test each and everything about the PlayStation Vue, video quality along with essential features. Lastly, if you are satisfied by their servicing and video quality, you can go ahead and opt for their premium paid plans.

3. Fubo TV

Willing to watch IIHF World Juniors 2021 live stream using a pure sports streaming service? Choose Fubo TV as your savior. Indeed, the company has been offering streaming services for years and even today, they seem to be even better than yesterday.

At present, Fubo TV has raised their pricing where the starter pack comes at $54.99 per month. In the starter package, you can get tons of online news, entertainment along with sports channels.

Also, if you can pay just $5 per month extra, you can have access to the exclusive VOD service of Fubo TV.

Last but not least, like other companies, Fubo TV also offers a 7-days free trial period. Test their video quality, services, features and then opt for a premium paid plan.

4. Hulu TV

Currently, a not so popular streaming service, Hulu TV is busy transforming their services for better user experience. As of now, the company is offering streaming packages at $35 per month where you get some really good packages.

Also, they offer different exclusive channels along with VOD functionality. If you want to avail other features apart from just viewing, Hulu TV has got plenty of them.

Even more, with Hulu TV, all you require is a good speed internet connection along with a compatible device. After which, you can just tune in to your sports channel and watch IIHF World Juniors 2021 live stream online.

5. YouTube TV

Starting their journey along with Hulu TV, YouTube TV has become one of the most popular streaming services. Currently, their pricing package starts from $45 per month with which you can have access to unlimited sports and other entertainment channels.

Also, YouTube TV demands a higher speed internet connection. Therefore, make sure to have one before choosing YouTube TV’s streaming services.

Additionally, YouTube TV doesn’t offer any sort of free trial period. Therefore, you will need to research well before opting for their services.

