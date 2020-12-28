Hospital Furniture Market is Projected to Expand at a 4% CAGR during 2020 to 2030

Hospital equipment is the most important part of hospitals. Hospital furniture includes all the essential features used in hospitals either by patients, staff, or physicians. Most hospitals develop their interior designs to attract patients. Factors such as an increase in the number of specialty clinics and hospitals due to a rise in the prevalence of chronic disorders and increase in demand from patients for better hospital infrastructure are expected to propel the global hospital furniture market during the forecast period. Moreover, continuous technological development and the launch of new products such as advanced stretcher chairs are estimated to people the global hospital furniture market.

An increase in the disposable income of people in emerging economies is likely to enable them to avail better health care facilities. An increase in income, growth in the baby boomer and disabled population, and availability of advanced imaging centers are expected to prompt health care service providers to make substantial investments in the development of technologically advanced health care infrastructure to satisfy patient needs, improve operational efficiency, and save both service costs and time.

Moreover, a rise in the number of specialty surgical procedures, including ultrasound procedures, urology procedures, extracorporeal shockwave lithotripsy, diagnostic imaging procedures, and other specialty surgeries performed every year is boosting demand for new and replacement unit shipments of hospital furniture such as ICU solutions, ward care solutions, exam room solutions, transfer or mobility solutions, maternal and gynaec solutions, waiting area furniture, operation theater solutions, and bed accessories solutions across the globe.

Developing hospital infrastructure in high growth potential countries, increase in per capita health care expenditure, and rise in the number of surgical procedures performed every year are some of the major factors expected to drive the global hospital furniture market from 2018 to 2026.

The global hospital furniture market can be segmented based on product, application, end-user, and geography. Based on product, the global hospital furniture market can be categorized into operation theatre tables, bedside tables, instruments stands, stretchers, waste containers, and others. In terms of application, the global hospital furniture market can be classified into physician’s furniture, patient’s furniture, and staff’s furniture. Based on end- user, the global hospital furniture market can be categorized into hospitals, nursing homes, diagnostic centers, specialty clinics, and others.

In terms of geography, the global hospital furniture market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global hospital furniture market, owing to the availability and increase in awareness about better health care facilities. Moreover, factors such as a rise in the number of specialty surgical procedures such as orthopedic surgeries, neurology surgeries, and other specialty surgeries performed every year is driving demand for new and advanced specialty hospital furniture market in the North America.

The demand for new and advanced hospital furniture is increasing in developing countries such as China, India, Brazil, and countries in Middle East & Africa. The hospital furniture market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, as government initiatives in developing countries (such as the National Healthcare Protection Scheme in India to establish 24 new government medical hospitals) drive demand for new hospital furniture required for better hospital infrastructure.

Key players operating in the global hospital furniture market include Bharat Surgical Co., Stryker, Malvestio Spa – P.Iva, Drive DeVilbiss Sidhil Ltd., Hill-Rom Services Inc., Apex Medical Corp, Staan Bio-Med Engineering Private Limited, Linet, and Hirtz & Co. KG.

