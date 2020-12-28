Global Market Study on Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Treatment Will Generate New Growth Opportunities in Upcoming Year

Non-melanoma skin cancer occurs in the skin cells. Non-melanoma skin cancers are of different types. The most common types are basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma. Skin cancer treatment usually involves surgery to remove the cancer cells. Certain rare types of non-melanoma skin cancer are also found; for example, merkel cell carcinoma and cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. Most often, non-melanoma skin cancer occurs in round cells called basal cells found in the top layer of the skin. This type of cancer is called basal cell carcinoma and it accounts for about 75%–80% of all skin cancers. Squamous cell carcinoma occurs in the squamous cells of the skin. These are flat cells found in the outer part of the epidermis. This type of cancer accounts for about 20% of all skin cancers. Fair-skinned individuals are highly prone to basal cell carcinoma and the rate of its incidence is increasing every year.

Factors such as high unmet needs, rising prevalence of skin cancer, government awareness programs for cancer treatment, and increasing funding activities are key drivers for the global non-melanoma skin cancer treatment market. In 2014, the American Academy of Dermatology launched a skin cancer program known as ‘Take a Hike’, which was aimed at creating awareness and resources for the academy’s SPOT skin cancer initiative through crowd-sourced fundraising. Innovation of new products, increasing number of clinical trials, rising product demand, and surging health care expenditure are other factors propelling the global non-melanoma skin cancer treatment market. On the other hand, stringent regulations regarding product approval and side-effects associated with radiation therapy may hinder the global non-melanoma skin cancer treatment market during the forecast period.

The non-melanoma skin cancer treatment market has been segmented based on treatment type, application, and geography. In terms of treatment type, the market has been classified into radiation therapy, photodynamic therapy, and drug therapy. The drug therapy segment has been sub-classified into topical therapy, targeted therapy, and systemic chemotherapy. In terms of application, the non-melanoma skin cancer treatment market has been divided into basal cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma, T-cell lymphoma, and others.

Geographically, the global non-melanoma skin cancer treatment market has been segregated into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global non-melanoma skin cancer treatment market, due to the large number of clinical trials, large pool of cancer patients, increasing number of cancer treatment centers, and innovation of new products. According to the University of Pennsylvania, about 2,000 people in the U.S. die of non-melanoma skin cancer every year. However, most of the times, these are people with a compromised immune system. Factors such as increasing research and development activities for cancer treatment, presence of key market players, and rising consumption of alcohol and tobacco in Europe make the region the second-largest market for non-melanoma skin cancer treatment. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a high growth rate during the forecast period, due to increasing health care expenditure, favorable government initiatives, growing medical tourism, and availability of a large number of patients for clinical trials in the region. According to Australian Journal of Dermatology, non-melanoma skin cancer is considered the most commonly diagnosed type of cancer in Australia and it is one of the most expensive cancers to treat. The approximate total cost of treatment of non-melanoma skin cancer was US$ 511 Mn in 2010, which is projected to increase to US$ 703 Mn by 2025.

Major players operating in the global market for non-melanoma skin cancer treatment are F. Hoffmann-la Roche Ltd., Novartis International AG, Merck & Co. Inc., Eli Lilly and Co., Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company.

