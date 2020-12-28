Malt Market foreseen to grow exponentially over 2024

Global Malt Market: Overview

Malt is what remains when a cereal grain is dried, allowed to sprout, air dried again, and then subjected to heat. Several types of cereal grains can be used to make malt, including rice, wheat, oats and rye, but the most common one is barley as it the primary ingredient for the production of beers and malted whiskeys. In the recent times, malt made from rice, wheat, and corn is being used by several other industries. For example, Malt is also used to make confections such as malt vinegar, malted shakes, and flavored drinks such as Milo and Horlicks, as well as some baked goods such as rich tea and bagels. Malted barley is an ingredient in blended flours to manufacture yeast breads. Consequently, the global malt market is projected to expand at a healthy CAGR during the forecast period of 2016 to 2024.

This report presents a comprehensive analysis of malt market in its current scenario, evaluating and estimating the opportunities available for the global and regional players. This market can be segmented on the basis of application, type, brewers, source, and geography. By type, the malt market can be segmented into liquid extract, dry extract, and malt flour. By application, the market can be classified into beer industry, whiskey distilleries, pharmaceutical industry, and food & beverages industry. By brewers, the market can be divided into base Malt, standard malt, and specialty malt. By source, it can be divided into barley, rye, and wheat. Geographically, the report studies the lucrativeness of the regional markets of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world. One of the key feature of this report is its section on company profiles wherein several prominent names in the industry have been analyzed for their market share, product portfolio, pricing and margins, and recent strategic developments.

Request Broc[email protected]

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=1393

Global Malt Market: Trends and Opportunities

The surge currently experienced by the beer industry is the primary factor that is augmenting the demand for malt. Beer is now considered casual drink across the world, and less harmful in comparison to other alcoholic drinks. The extended use of malt in the food and beverage industry, wherein it is used for variety of products, is further increasing the demand in the global malt market. Additionally, the use of organic malt in making breweries is also expected to favor the growth rate during the forecast period. Conversely, factors such as growing popularity of wine and presence of local players who offer low cost products, are expected to hinder the growth rate of the global malt market over the course of next few years.

REQUEST FOR COVID19 IMPACT ANALYSIS –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=1393

Global Malt Market: Region-wise Outlook

Currently, North America makes for the most lucrative market for malt, owing to high consumption rate of beer and whiskey and the presence of disposable income. North America also rates high in the production of malt, leading over the European region, which makes for second widest market for malt. The report also expects the region of Asia Pacific escalate the demand during the forecast period at a strong CAGR, especially backed by the countries of China, India, South Korea, and Australia.

Companies mentioned in the research report

Cargill Inc., Bairds Malt Ltd, Crisp Malting Group Ltd, Muntons Malt plc, Malteurop Group, Simpsons Malt Ltd., Heineken, and Muntons Malt plc are some of the prominent players in a highly competitive landscape exhibited by the global malt market.