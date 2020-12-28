Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Outbreak on Terminal Fuel Additives Market Revenue

Increasing demand of hydrocarbon fuels for heat and power generation from the transportation industry and the power generation industry for domestic and industrial power generation, has led to the development of a large range of fuel additives to meet industry requirements. The range of fuel additives utilized reflects the array of different types of fuels which are benefited from these additives as well as the scale of performance feature that can be improvised as well as operational challenges that can be handled with the usage of fuel additives. A fuel additive can be employed as a standalone single product to solve certain performance related issue, or it can also be combined with other similar product to form a multi-functional performance enhancement package to be added to the fuel.

Terminal operations need their fuel additives to be best in class as these additives increase profitability of operations by increasing the market value of crude oils, intermediates or refined products. Terminal operations require fuel additives that are able to enhance a broad range of fuels and can perform outstandingly in harsh environments. Terminal fuel additives need to be specifically engineered to meet the high demand for terminal business.

Based on additive type, the terminal fuel additives market can be divided into antioxidants, cold flow improvers, octane improver, cetane improvers, fuel lubricity improvers, pour point depressant, corrosion inhibitors, and others. The existence of highly olefinic cracked compounds in refined products can cause darkening, short induction period, and can also result in gum formation, which can be avoided by utilizing antioxidants that improve fuel stability. Cold flow improvers are additives that help in improving low temperature handling properties of crude oils, residual oils, and petroleum fuels. Octane improver additives are added to increase octane value of gasoline in order to protect the engine from knocking. Cetane improver additives are added to diesel fuel for enhancing their cetane number to meet the required standards; thereby, increasing the overall value and profitability of operations. Fuel lubricity improvers are added to low sulfur containing middle distillates to meet the required fuel standards. Pour point depressants are additives which help prevent sedimentation and help in meeting pipeline requirements. Corrosion inhibitors are added to the fuel to prevent corrosion of terminal equipment and storage. The others segment include additives such as antistatic additives, hydrogen sulfide scavengers, cloud point depressant, hazers, and other additives which are essential for terminal operations and end-use applications.

In terms of fuel type, the terminal fuel additives market can be segmented into gasoline, crude oil, diesel, jet fuel, and others. Each fuel type has its own set of terminal fuel additives, while some of terminal fuel additives are added to all fuel types

Based on region, the global terminal fuel additives market can be classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is anticipated to dominate the global terminal fuel additives market during the forecast period. This can be attributed to stringent environmental regulations in the region. In terms of market share, Europe is likely to follow North America in the global terminal fuel additives market. However, Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period, due to increasing adoption of stringent environmental laws in the region, especially in developing economies such as China and India.

Key players operating in the global terminal fuel additives market include Clariant, Baker Hughes Incorporated, Dorf Ketal Chemicals, Callington Haven Pty Ltd., and Afton Chemical.

