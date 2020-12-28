CAGR 16.6% Driver Assistance Systems Market Size Expected To Grow Between 2021 – 2026 | Market Value More Than 72990 Mn by 2026 Says Ameco Research

CAGR 16.6% Driver Assistance Systems Market Size Expected To Grow Between 2021 – 2026 | Market Value More Than 72990 Mn by 2026 Says Ameco Research8 min read
The global Driver Assistance Systems market size is projected to reach US$ 72990 million by 2026, from US$ 29110 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 16.6% during 2021-2026.
The study on Driver Assistance Systems market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America ( Mexico, Brazil, Rest of Latin America) and Middle East & Africa (GCC countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa) for the period of 2020 to 2027.
The report on the Driver Assistance Systems market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, historical data forecasts, and trends in the global automotive industry over the period of 2020 to 2027. The report also helps in understanding global Driver Assistance Systems market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and projects the global market size.
Further, the report focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report includes value chain analysis, PEST analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Driver Assistance Systems market. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.
Porter’s five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global automotive industry over the period of 2020 to 2027. Further, the competitive landscape given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.
Key Players:
The major players that are operating in the global Driver Assistance Systems market are
Continental Ag
Delphi Automotive PLC
Robert Bosch Gmbh
Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.
Autoliv Inc
Denso Corporation
Valeo
Magna International
Trw Automotive Holdings Corp.
Hella Kgaa Hueck & Co.
Ficosa International S.A.
Mobileye NV
Mando Corp.
Texas Instruments Inc.
Tass international
Segment by Type
Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)
Lane Departure Warning (LDW) System
Park Assist
Blind Spot Detection
Others
Segment by Application
Passenger Car
Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)
Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)
Few Significant from Table Of Contents
Global Driver Assistance Systems Market Research Report 2020 to 2026
1 Driver Assistance Systems Market Overview
1.1 Driver Assistance Systems Product Scope
1.2 Driver Assistance Systems Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Driver Assistance Systems Sales by Type (2020-2026)
1.2.2 Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)
1.2.3 Lane Departure Warning (LDW) System
1.2.4 Park Assist
1.2.5 Blind Spot Detection
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Driver Assistance Systems Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Driver Assistance Systems Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)
1.3.2 Passenger Car
1.3.3 Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)
1.3.4 Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)
1.4 Driver Assistance Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)
1.4.1 Global Driver Assistance Systems Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Global Driver Assistance Systems Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Global Driver Assistance Systems Price Trends (2015-2026)
2 Driver Assistance Systems Estimate and Forecast by Region
2.1 Global Driver Assistance Systems Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Global Driver Assistance Systems Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)
2.2.1 Global Driver Assistance Systems Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Driver Assistance Systems Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Driver Assistance Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)
2.3.1 Global Driver Assistance Systems Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)
2.3.2 Global Driver Assistance Systems Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures
2.4.1 United States Driver Assistance Systems Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.2 Europe Driver Assistance Systems Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.3 China Driver Assistance Systems Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.4 Japan Driver Assistance Systems Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.5 Southeast Asia Driver Assistance Systems Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.6 India Driver Assistance Systems Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
3 Global Driver Assistance Systems Competition Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Driver Assistance Systems Players by Sales (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Top Driver Assistance Systems Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Driver Assistance Systems Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Driver Assistance Systems as of 2019)
3.4 Global Driver Assistance Systems Average Price by Company (2015-2020)
3.5 Manufacturers Driver Assistance Systems Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Driver Assistance Systems Players (Opinion Leaders)
4 Global Driver Assistance Systems Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Driver Assistance Systems Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Driver Assistance Systems Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Driver Assistance Systems Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Global Driver Assistance Systems Price by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Driver Assistance Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Driver Assistance Systems Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Driver Assistance Systems Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Global Driver Assistance Systems Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
5 Global Driver Assistance Systems Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Driver Assistance Systems Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Driver Assistance Systems Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Driver Assistance Systems Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Global Driver Assistance Systems Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Driver Assistance Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Driver Assistance Systems Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Driver Assistance Systems Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Driver Assistance Systems Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 United States Driver Assistance Systems Market Facts & Figures
6.1 United States Driver Assistance Systems Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
6.2 United States Driver Assistance Systems Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3 United States Driver Assistance Systems Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
7 Europe Driver Assistance Systems Market Facts & Figures
7.1 Europe Driver Assistance Systems Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Driver Assistance Systems Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
7.3 Europe Driver Assistance Systems Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
8 China Driver Assistance Systems Market Facts & Figures
8.1 China Driver Assistance Systems Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
8.2 China Driver Assistance Systems Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
8.3 China Driver Assistance Systems Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
9 Japan Driver Assistance Systems Market Facts & Figures
9.1 Japan Driver Assistance Systems Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)
9.2 Japan Driver Assistance Systems Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
9.3 Japan Driver Assistance Systems Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
10 Southeast Asia Driver Assistance Systems Market Facts & Figures
10.1 Southeast Asia Driver Assistance Systems Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
10.2 Southeast Asia Driver Assistance Systems Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Driver Assistance Systems Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
11 India Driver Assistance Systems Market Facts & Figures
11.1 India Driver Assistance Systems Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
11.2 India Driver Assistance Systems Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
11.3 India Driver Assistance Systems Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Driver Assistance Systems Business
12.1 Continental Ag
12.1.1 Continental Ag Corporation Information
12.1.2 Continental Ag Business Overview
12.1.3 Continental Ag Driver Assistance Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 Continental Ag Driver Assistance Systems Products Offered
12.1.5 Continental Ag Recent Development
12.2 Delphi Automotive PLC
12.2.1 Delphi Automotive PLC Corporation Information
12.2.2 Delphi Automotive PLC Business Overview
12.2.3 Delphi Automotive PLC Driver Assistance Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 Delphi Automotive PLC Driver Assistance Systems Products Offered
12.2.5 Delphi Automotive PLC Recent Development
12.3 Robert Bosch Gmbh
12.3.1 Robert Bosch Gmbh Corporation Information
12.3.2 Robert Bosch Gmbh Business Overview
12.3.3 Robert Bosch Gmbh Driver Assistance Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 Robert Bosch Gmbh Driver Assistance Systems Products Offered
12.3.5 Robert Bosch Gmbh Recent Development
12.4 Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.
12.4.1 Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd. Corporation Information
12.4.2 Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd. Business Overview
12.4.3 Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd. Driver Assistance Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd. Driver Assistance Systems Products Offered
12.4.5 Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd. Recent Development
12.5 Autoliv Inc
12.5.1 Autoliv Inc Corporation Information
12.5.2 Autoliv Inc Business Overview
12.5.3 Autoliv Inc Driver Assistance Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 Autoliv Inc Driver Assistance Systems Products Offered
12.5.5 Autoliv Inc Recent Development
12.6 Denso Corporation
12.6.1 Denso Corporation Corporation Information
12.6.2 Denso Corporation Business Overview
12.6.3 Denso Corporation Driver Assistance Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.6.4 Denso Corporation Driver Assistance Systems Products Offered
12.6.5 Denso Corporation Recent Development
12.7 Valeo
12.7.1 Valeo Corporation Information
12.7.2 Valeo Business Overview
12.7.3 Valeo Driver Assistance Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.7.4 Valeo Driver Assistance Systems Products Offered
12.7.5 Valeo Recent Development
12.8 Magna International
12.8.1 Magna International Corporation Information
12.8.2 Magna International Business Overview
12.8.3 Magna International Driver Assistance Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.8.4 Magna International Driver Assistance Systems Products Offered
12.8.5 Magna International Recent Development
12.9 Trw Automotive Holdings Corp.
12.9.1 Trw Automotive Holdings Corp. Corporation Information
12.9.2 Trw Automotive Holdings Corp. Business Overview
12.9.3 Trw Automotive Holdings Corp. Driver Assistance Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.9.4 Trw Automotive Holdings Corp. Driver Assistance Systems Products Offered
12.9.5 Trw Automotive Holdings Corp. Recent Development
12.10 Hella Kgaa Hueck & Co.
12.10.1 Hella Kgaa Hueck & Co. Corporation Information
12.10.2 Hella Kgaa Hueck & Co. Business Overview
12.10.3 Hella Kgaa Hueck & Co. Driver Assistance Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.10.4 Hella Kgaa Hueck & Co. Driver Assistance Systems Products Offered
12.10.5 Hella Kgaa Hueck & Co. Recent Development
12.11 Ficosa International S.A.
12.11.1 Ficosa International S.A. Corporation Information
12.11.2 Ficosa International S.A. Business Overview
12.11.3 Ficosa International S.A. Driver Assistance Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.11.4 Ficosa International S.A. Driver Assistance Systems Products Offered
12.11.5 Ficosa International S.A. Recent Development
12.12 Mobileye NV
12.12.1 Mobileye NV Corporation Information
12.12.2 Mobileye NV Business Overview
12.12.3 Mobileye NV Driver Assistance Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.12.4 Mobileye NV Driver Assistance Systems Products Offered
12.12.5 Mobileye NV Recent Development
12.13 Mando Corp.
12.13.1 Mando Corp. Corporation Information
12.13.2 Mando Corp. Business Overview
12.13.3 Mando Corp. Driver Assistance Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.13.4 Mando Corp. Driver Assistance Systems Products Offered
12.13.5 Mando Corp. Recent Development
12.14 Texas Instruments Inc.
12.14.1 Texas Instruments Inc. Corporation Information
12.14.2 Texas Instruments Inc. Business Overview
12.14.3 Texas Instruments Inc. Driver Assistance Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.14.4 Texas Instruments Inc. Driver Assistance Systems Products Offered
12.14.5 Texas Instruments Inc. Recent Development
12.15 Tass international
12.15.1 Tass international Corporation Information
12.15.2 Tass international Business Overview
12.15.3 Tass international Driver Assistance Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.15.4 Tass international Driver Assistance Systems Products Offered
12.15.5 Tass international Recent Development
…
