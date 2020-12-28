Impact of COVID-19 on Plant-Based Sausage Market – Global Industry Report, 2030

Plant-Based Sausage: Market outlook

Consumers are becoming more sensitive and compassionate towards animals, because of the circumstances and environment in which they are raised and harvested. Animal wellbeing is one of the primary reasons for consumers opting for plant-based products, including plant-based meat products.

Presently, large number of people are suffering from COVID-19 and many individuals already lost their lives due to COVID-19. The consumers are scared of consuming animal based products due to which globally in last two month the consumption of meat is reduced. The demand for plant based products is rising and animal based products is decreasing which is beneficial for the growth of plant-based sausage market.

Plant-based sausage is highly nutritious as it is produced from sources such as soy, tofu, pea, and bean etc. which all are rich source of proteins, minerals and other essential nutrients. The health-conscious consumers are consuming plant-based sausage in their daily diet as it is non-gmo, gluten-free, and rich energy source.

Plant-Based Food Ingredients Becoming Part of Mainstream Market

The search for clean-label products has resulted in manufacturers of plant-based sausage choosing for plant-based sources such as soy, tofu, pea and bean etc. Moreover, an increasing number of consumers are adopting vegan lifestyles in the recent years, which may result in the plant-based ingredients gaining popularity over the forecast period.

Health concerns and ethical reasons have resulted in many people opting for meat substitutes, and due to which, plant-based sausage is gaining popularity, especially in developing regions such as Asia Pacific. The plant-based sausage is now being manufactured by multiple companies around the globe, to cater to the vegans, reducetarians, and flexitarians.

Consumers Demand for Organic, Additive-free, Chemical-free, and Non-GMO Products is rising

The consumers of plant-based meat products may suffer from various food allergies and food poisoning due to the addition of chemicals and synthetic additives. Before buying any food product, the consumers are checking the raw material and source of the raw material used in food products to maintain healthy lifestyle.

The awareness of health and wellness is rising rapidly across the globe because of which consumer preference for organic, non-gmo, chemical-free and additive free plant-based sausage is rising. Globally manufacturers of plant-based sausage are focusing on certification such as non-gmo and organic to gain the trust of the consumers.

Due to this rising awareness and the pressure to maintain good health of consumers, manufacturers are focusing on launching organic, additive free, chemical-free, non-GMO plant-based sausage to avoid any side effects that consumers may face.

Global Plant-Based Sausage: Market Segmentation

On the basis of source, global plant-based sausage can be segmented as:-

Soy

Tofu

Wheat

Pea

Oats

Beans

Others (Quinoa, Nuts and Seeds)

On the basis of nature, global plant-based sausage can be segmented as:-

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of sales channel, global plant-based sausage can be segmented as:-

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Independent Small Groceries

Online Retail

Other Retail Formats

Global Plant-Based Sausage: Key Players

Some of the key players operating their business in the global plant-based sausage market are Just Whole Foods, Amy’s Kitchen Inc., Tofurky, Field Roast, Lightlife Foods, Inc., Beyond Meat, Moving Mountain, The Meatless Farm Co., Nestle, The Vegetarian Butche, VBites, Impossible Foods, and Maple Leaf Foods and other players.

The number of vegan and vegetarian population is high in North America and Europe due to which key manufacturers are focusing on launching plant-based sausage products in these regions.

o In Jan 2020, Nestle launched plant-based sausage in North America and Europe to fulfill the requirement of plant-based meat products.

Increasing Opportunities of Plant-Based Sausage from Food Service Industry

The animal welfare is increasing across the globe due to which number of vegan and vegetarian population is increasing because of which demand of plant-based sausage is increasing. The health conscious consumers is preferring plant-based sausage as it highly nutritious, gluten-free and non-gmo.

To attract vegan, vegetarian, health-conscious and flexitarian population the use of plant-based sausage is rising by food service industry. Food service industry is including various innovative dishes of plant-based sausage in their menu card. The restaurants and hotels offering plant-based sausage burger, biscuits, burrito, and various other meal dishes. The sale of innovative and healthy plant-based sausage dishes is rising at hotels and restaurants.

Some manufacturers of plant-based sausage are focusing on innovative packaging to attract the consumers. Manufacturers are using 100% plastic free and recyclable retail packaging to protect the environment. Manufacturers are availing the plant-based sausage products in various sizes of packaging as consumer can buy the product as per their required quantity.

This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.