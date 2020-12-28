Conductive Fibers Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Bekaert, BASF, Perlon Group

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Conductive Fibers’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan),BASF (Germany),Toray Industries (Japan),Bekaert (Belgium),Arrow Technical Textiles (India),Kuraray (Japan),Seiren Co. (Japan),William Barnet & Son LLC (United States),Ascend Performance Materials LLC (United States),Perlon Group (Germany)

What is Conductive Fibers Market?

Fibers that are capable of conducting electricity are conductive fibers. These consist of a less conductive substrate coated with electrically conductive elements. Conductive fibers are used to manufacture e-textile. The development of devices such as sensors, solar cells, transistors on textiles has led to the emergence of smart clothing. Smart clothes are capable of transmitting & receiving radio signals, thus enhancing the transmission range of electronics. Thus, the emergence of wearables will contribute to the adoption of smart clothing since they provide electronic compatibility without compromising comfort. While most commercial applications of smart textiles rely on conventional hardware simply mounted onto textiles, the integration of specific functionalities directly on textile fibers promises to revolutionize the field of wearable electronics.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Intrinsic, Extrinsic), Application (E-Textiles, Static Dissipation, Sensors, EMI Shielding, Heating Elements, Electrodes, Others), End-User Industry (Healthcare, Military, Fashion, Aviation, Automotive, Transport, Construction, Geo-Textiles, Packaging), Coating Material (Graphene, Gold, Carbon, Titanium, Nickel, Silver, Copper, Others), Manufacturing Methods (Melt Spinning, Wet Spinning, Electrochemical Processing, Coating of Conventional Insulating Materials with Conductive Materials)

Market Influencing Trends:

Used As a Weight Saving Material in Aviation Sector

Growth Drivers:

Development of Smart Textile Owing To High Flexibility of Fibers

Challenges that Market May Face:

Technical Challenges Regarding Sensor Size to Be Embedded In Clothing

