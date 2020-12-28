Mobile Engagement Market May See a Big Move : Major Giants Braze, Leanplum, Swrve

Latest research document on ‘Mobile Engagement’market is added in AMA database providing detailed insights on growth factors and future strategies. The study breaks market by key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) (United States),Oracle Corporation (United States),Adobe (United States),Salesforce Inc. (United States),Vibes (United States),Urban Airship (United States),Braze Inc. (United States),Syniverse Technologies LLC (United States),Leanplum (United States),Swrve Inc. (United States),Selligent Marketing Cloud (Belgium)

What is Mobile Engagement Market?

Mobile engagement is consumer engagement through available messaging channels in the mobiles. It can be done inside and outside of applications. The companies or brands use mobile engagement for providing a brand experience, support the goals of an organization and create a valuable brand image along with maintaining customer loyalty. The mobile engagement process starts the moment an application is downloaded, it shows the users the value of the applications for building a long term relationship for making users coming back to the app or websites. As engagement and interactions are correlated, the frequent and appropriate interactions will keep customers engaged with the brand. The prevailing pandemic lockdown worldwide is creating the need for mobile engagement for small-medium as well as large enterprises to communicate their brand with people and maintain product awareness.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (SMS & MMS, Push Notification, In-App Messaging, In-Browser Notifications, E-mails), Application (Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Size Enterprises), Industry Verticals (Fintech Industry, Telecommunication Industry, Media and Entertainment Industry, Retail Industry, Medical Industry, Education Industry, Other), Functions (Time-sensitive Reminders, Prompt for App Updates, Prompt for New App Feature, Others), Operating System (Android, IOS, Windows, Others), Channels (Mobile Applications, Content, Third-Party, Others)

Market Influencing Trends:

The Rise of Customer Relationship through Mobile Engagement

The Adoption of Hyper-Personalization (One-to-One Marketing) Using AI and Machine Learning for Mobile Engagement

Growth Drivers:

The growing mobile industry, the companies are focusing more on one to one marketing of their products and services for which mobile engagement is the easiest and fastest way. It helps to deliver brand promotion strategies, supports business goals, helps in communicating the business nature for building long term relationships with customers.

Restraints that are major highlights:

Rising Concerns Related to Data Privacy Due to Increasing Scams

Opportunities:

The Rising Consumption of Streaming Apps will Derive the Mobile Engagement Market from Developing Regions of the Country

The Healthcare Industry has the Potential for Mobile Engagement

