Impact of COVID-19 on Coal Water Slurry Market : Implications on Business

Coal Water Slurry Market: Introduction

Coal water slurry (CWS) is a type of fuel used to power gas turbines, boilers, and diesel engines and for heating in power stations. It is a mixture that contains fine coal particles suspended in water.

Coal water slurry can be considered a clean energy fuel, as it produces a minimal amount of carbon (up to 1%) on combustion

Key components of coal water slurry include water, coal, and additives. These components are fed in the coal wet milling process to create a liquid fuel that possesses properties similar to oil.

Production of coal water slurry involves coal crushing if the original size of coal particles exceeds 10 mm. This crushed coal is then transferred to a wet milling machine for wet milling and homogenization.

Performance of coal water slurry depends on various factors including its viscosity, calorific value, rate of sedimentation, ash content, and its ignition and combustion temperatures

Coal water slurry is an explosion-proof and fire-proof fuel that can be used in a variety of applications such as diesel engines and boilers depending on size of the coal particle

Key Drivers of Global Coal Water Slurry Market

Coal water slurry can be used to replace petroleum-based fuel in power generation applications. This, in turn, creates opportunities for new players entering the global coal water slurry market

Growth of the global power sector is expected to be another major driver of the global coal water slurry market during the forecast period, as increase in the demand for uninterrupted power supply in developing countries such as China and India led by frequent blackouts, power cuts, and load shedding calls for usage of steam turbines for power generation, wherein CWS is used as an alternative source of fuel

CWS fuel with its additives and additional filtration systems can be used in diesel-based 4-stroke and 2-stroke engines effectively. Diesel engines are used as mechanical engines and power generators in industrial applications. Thus, with rapid growth of the industrial sector in developing countries, the coal water slurry market in these countries is expected to expand at a significant rate during the forecast period.

Restraints of Global Coal Water Slurry Market

Considering the environmental impact of using coal water slurry as an industrial burning fuel, two major factors are required to be studied: Carbon emissions: Various countries have passed regulatory measures for control of carbon and CO 2 emissions. Also, industries using CWS as a fuel must use technologies that focus on the capture and disposal of particulate emissions. Water management: Water is one of the most important sources used in almost all industries and domestic applications. A careful study on water management and the magnitude of impact of using water for production of coal water slurry is required to be conducted.



Coal Water Slurry Market: Major Developments

In October 2019, a detailed study was conducted by the Royal Society of Chemistry to determine the influence of different dispersants on rheological behavior of coal water slurry prepared from a low-quality coal. The study was focused on investigating factors such as surface properties of coal particles before and after the flotation treatment, solid content of CWS, and influence of dispersants on rheological behavior of CWS.

In December 2015, LLC Amalthea-Service conducted pre-design combustion tests of CWS which was produced from coal fines in coal factories in Russia

Asia Pacific to Offer Major Potential for Coal Water Slurry Market

Based on region, the global coal water slurry market can be classified into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific continues to be the key region for cold water slurry market across the world and it is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for new entrants, owing to the rapid growth of power and industrial sectors in the region

Key Players Operating in Global Market

Major players operating in the global coal water slurry market are:

Coal Water Slurry Fuel Equipment & Services

Effective Energy Technologies GmbH

JGC HOLDINGS CORPORATION

Chip Energy

Cynergi Holding S.A.

Tai An Xinhuanneng

Pingxiang Shui Mei Jiang Co., Ltd.

Enervoxa

Global Coal Water Slurry Market, by Product

High-concentration CWS

Medium-concentration CWS

Others

Global Coal Water Slurry Market, by End use Industry

Electric Power

Chemical

Metal

Others

