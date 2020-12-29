Impact of COVID-19 on High-vacuum Gauge Market : Implications on Business

High-Vacuum Gauge Market: Introduction

The term ‘vacuum gauge’ refers to a pressure-measuring instrument that is used to measure pressure below 1 atmospheric pressure. Vacuum gauges are predominantly used for scientific research and process engineering applications.

Vacuum gauges can be classified, depending on range of measuring vacuum pressure. An instrument used to measure pressure ranging from 760 torr to 25 torr is referred to as a low-vacuum gauge, 25 torr to 10-3 torr as a medium-vacuum gauge, and 10-3 torr to 10-9 torr as a high-vacuum gauge. Thermomolecular, penning, cold cathode magnetron, cold cathode invertor magnetron, hot cathode ionization, high-pressure ionization, modulator, and extractor are some of the types of gauges employed to measure pressure ranging from 10-3 torr to 10-9 torr.

Key Drivers and Restrains of Global High-vacuum Gauge Market

Increase in investments in the exploration and production of hydrocarbon reserves to fulfill the demand for petroleum products is expected to drive the global high-vacuum gauge market during the forecast period. Rise in the demand to monitor pressure levels throughout an operation from the wellhead is making the adoption of vacuum gauges viable in the oil & gas industry.

Surge in the demand for semiconductor chips from the electronics industry to manufacture several portable electronic devices, such as pad computers, laptops, and cell phones, is anticipated to fuel the global high-vacuum gauge market during the forecast period. In the semiconductor industry, vacuum gauges are employed to measure devices under vacuum. Furthermore, technological advancements in the design of vacuum gauges to enhance their operational efficiency are likely to fuel the global market for high-vacuum gauges during the forecast period. However, low-profit margins in the B2B marketplace is a major factor expected to hinder the global high-vacuum gauge market in the next few years.

Oil & Gas Segment Expected to Hold a Major Share of Global Market

The global high-vacuum gauge market can be segmented based on type, application, and region

In terms of type, the global high-vacuum gauge market can be divided into thermomolecular, penning, cold cathode magnetron, cold cathode invertor magnetron, hot cathode ionization, high-pressure ionization, modulator & extractor, and others. Cold cathode gauge is one of the most extensively used gauges, as it is simple to design and operate.

In terms of application, the global high-vacuum gauge market can be classified into semiconductor, industrial coating, communication, oil & gas, and others. The oil & gas segment is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period, due to increasing demand to monitor pressure level at the well site during operation. Furthermore, ongoing investments in activities for drilling of unconventional and conventional reserves are projected to fuel the market during the forecast period.

Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Industry:

Key Players Operating in Global Market

Leading companies operating in the global high-vacuum gauge market are:

INFICON

MKS Instruments

Pfeiffer Vacuum GmbH

ULVAC

Supervac Industries LLP

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

CANON ANELVA CORPORATION

IES Technical Sales

Teledyne Hastings Instruments

Global High-vacuum Gauge Market: Research Scope

Global High-vacuum Gauge Market, by Type

Thermomolecular

Penning

Cold Cathode Magnetron

Cold Cathode Invertor Magnetron

Hot Cathode Ionization

High-pressure Ionization

Modulator & Extractor

Others

Global High-vacuum Gauge Market, by Application

Semiconductor

Industrial Coating

Communication

Oil & Gas

Others

