December 29, 2020

Murphy's Hockey Law

Residential Energy Management Market Information, Figures and Analytical Insights 2020– 2023

3 min read
1 hour ago arpit

Residential energy management solutions are cost effective and latest technology solutions designed to cater to the demand of reduction in energy consumption by residential customers. Residential energy management solutions consume less power and results in lower utility bills. Residential energy management solutions measure the energy consumption of home’s heating, cooling, lighting systems and individual appliances to uncover trends in electricity use and operate devices to get maximum savings. Consumers choose residential energy management solutions independently or at times data ownership rights and device control is assigned to third party Energy Management Service Providers (EMSPs).

Residential energy management Market is classified by communication technology as Wi-Fi, Ethernet and Home Area Networks (Z-Wave, ZigBee, Home Plug and others). Residential energy management market is segmented on the type of devices as smart meters, smart appliances, smart thermostat, load control switches, smart plugs, gateway and in-home display. On the basis of adoption of residential energy management solutions across various geographies, the market is classified as North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle-East and Africa and Asia Pacific.

Lighting controls, programmable thermostats, HVAC controllers and self-monitoring systems are the key solutions available in residential energy management market. According to U.S. Energy Information Administartion (EIA) residential sector account for 18% of total energy consumption globally, thus creating need for an energy management system.

Request Sample For More [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=4557

Residential energy market is currently immature; however, with increasing importance of home automation and control, the market is anticipated to have tremendous potential due to which is expected to have significant revenue opportunities in the near future.Under residential sector space heating and cooling, water heating consumes maximum energy and thus are the most targeted areas for energy management solutions.

Nowadays, companies which are dealing with energy consuming products or services are partnering with energy management solution providers to create new services in residential energy management sector; for instance, Comcast Corporation expanded in the residential energy space with an agreement with energy management solution provider EcoFactor, in February 2012. In accordance with this deal, Comcast Corporation will create a new service that optimizes the heating and cooling patterns of a home and integrates with the broadband and cloud-based platform. Recently, companies such as Ecofactor, Inc., OPOWER, Inc are providing analytics capabilities with residential energy management solutions. Analytical tools identify electricity and appliances usage patterns at consumer’s premises to manage energy efficiently.

Solar PV panels are one of the technologies reinventing the traditional residential power industry. High solar penetration has created ways for creating and storing energy. New electricity storage capabilities and enhanced energy management tools are supporting residential customers to control usage and lower costs. For instance, BenQ Solar’s PowerLegato is one of the residential energy storage systems in the market which helps in efficient energy utilization. Additionally, one of the recent trends in residential energy management is the ‘communicating thermostat’ solution which provides a means for two-way communication between the energy company\’s central office and the homes. In this way, the energy company can remotely monitor and adjust temperature settings. Companies such as Honeywell International Inc. are launching smart thermostats with geo-fencing capability to cater residential energy management market.

Read Latest Press Release [email protected] https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/in-flight-entertainment-market-to-touch-us6-4-billion-due-to-advanced-technologies–long-flight-durations—tmr-300797807.html

Some of the key players in the residential energy management market are Schneider Electric SE, General Electric Company, Comverge, Inc., Opower Inc., Elster Group, EcoFactor, Inc., Itron Incorporation, AlertMe.com Ltd, Landis+Gyr AG and Carrier Corporation among others.

This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

Tags:

More Stories

3 min read

Wheelchair Tires Market – Company Overview, Company Insights, Covid-19 impact Analysis, Developments and SWOT Analysis

19 seconds ago [email protected]
3 min read

Cosmetics Market 2020: Expected Development, Share, Demand And Study Of Key Players- Research Predictions and Forecast 2026 by ReportsWeb

3 mins ago [email protected]
3 min read

Molybdenum Tubes Market 2020 Key Players and Production Information Analysis with Forecast 2026

7 mins ago [email protected]

You may have missed

1 min read

リードスイッチデバイスの世界市場：業界分析・市場規模・シェア・成長・動向・予測

7 seconds ago ohotting
3 min read

Wheelchair Tires Market – Company Overview, Company Insights, Covid-19 impact Analysis, Developments and SWOT Analysis

20 seconds ago [email protected]
3 min read

IT Training Market 2020: Potential growth, attractive valuation make it is a long-term investment | Know the COVID19 Impact | Top Players: CGS, FirebrandÂ , Global KnowledgeÂ , IBM, New HorizonÂ , etc. | InForGrowth

37 seconds ago basavraj.t
1 min read

外付けODDの世界市場：業界分析・市場規模・シェア・成長・動向・予測

49 seconds ago ohotting