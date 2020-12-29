Redispersible Polymer Powder Market to Reach US$ 2.65 Bn by 2026

The global redispersible polymer powder market is expected to witness upswing over the tenure of assessment due to the flourishing businesses of construction industry. With increased use of construction chemicals like renders, gypsum, adhesives, tiling, grouts, and mortars, redispersible polymer powder is likely to witness an escalated demand over the forecast timeframe. The product assists in the improvement of physical characteristics needed for constructing structures and buildings. It also assists in the enhancement of surface aesthetics together with abrasion resistance and increased leveling.

Henan Botai Chemical Building Materials Co., Ltd, Dow Chemical Company, Joyforce Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd, Polymers International (pvt.)Ltd, AkzoNobel Functional Chemicals, and Wacker Chem ie AG are some of the renowned companies in the global redispersible polymer powder market.

Request A Sample –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=32288

An all-inclusive report on the global redispersible polymer powder market has been made for the review period of 2018 to 2026. The report estimates that the global redispersible polymer powder market is likely to rise to prominence reaching US$ 2.65 Bn through 2026.

North America to Account for a Large Chunk of the Market in Forthcoming Years

Based on the regional segmentation, North America is likely to account for a large chunk of the global redispersible polymer powder market over the assessment tenure. The North America redispersible polymer powder market is anticipated to be driven by the booming construction industry in the US.

REQUEST FOR COVID19 IMPACT ANALYSIS –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=32288

Asia Pacific is likely to be account for a lesser share of the global redispersible polymer powder market over the tenure of assessment, from 2018 to 2026. Despite such a gloomy scenario in Asia Pacific, India is likely to present a promising growth opportunity due to the booming construction business in the country. In Europe, the U.K. is likely to surpass Germany in terms of share of the global redispersible polymer powder market.

Increased Demand from Various End Use to Offer Lucrative Opportunities

Redispersible polymer powder refers to a type of polymer emulsions produced by a number of processes such as spray drying and surface treatment of thermoplastic resin materials of powder forms. These powders are capable of redispersing back into brand new emulsions containing properties similar to that of the original copolymer emulsions. This happens after treatment with water.

More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –

http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rising-demand-for-glass-bottles-in-food-and-beverage-sector-to-drive-us4-6-bn-valuation-for-recycled-glass-market–transparency-market-research-301009727.html

The global redispersible polymer powder market is anticipated to witness substantial gains from its extensive use in mortar mixtures. In this, redispersible polymer powder adds various useful properties to the mortar such as cohesion, flexibility, and increased cohesiveness. In addition, redispersible polymer powder is capable of bettering the water retention properties of mortar. It also helps in bond strengthening of mortar. In addition to being used in mortar, redispersible polymer powder also find wide use in various other applications like its use as an agglutinant in white cement and talcum powder, in the making of internal or external wall putty. Such varied uses are prophesized to offer copious growth opportunities for the global redispersible polymer powder market in forthcoming years.

The information shared in this review is based on a TMR report, bearing the title, “Redispersible Polymer Powder market (Polymer – Acrylic, Vinyl Acetate Ethylene, Vinyl Ester of Versatic Acid, and Styrene Butadiene; Application – Mortars and Cements, Tile Adhesives and Grouts, Insulation and Finish Systems, Plasters, and Self-Leveling Underlayment; End use – Residential and Non-residential) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2018 to 2026