Latest TMR Report Explores Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Borophene Market

Borophene is a sheet of boron with a structure similar to graphene. Borophene is considered a better conductor of electricity, compared to graphene due to its strong anisotropic structure. Borophene is an unusual material as it shows many metallic properties at the nanoscale. Key properties of borophene include low density, high strength, and high levels of flexibility. Due to the unique properties it possesses, borophene is expected to have applications in electronic sensors, semiconductors, and tribological devices. They are expected to be employed in super conductivity applications owing to the strong electron-photon coupling. In the bulk form, borophene acts as an insulator whereas, at the nano level, it acts a conductor. Borophene can be used as anode and cathode electrodes and thus application of borophenes in the energy sector is expected to have promising applications in the coming years.

Borophene has recently emerged as an important nanomaterial with enhanced electrical and mechanical properties. They are considered the ideal candidate for photovoltaic devices. It is believed that borophenes can be used for generating electricity, and can be used in solar cells, electrochemical capacitors, photo switching energy storage units, and bio-batteries. Carbon nanotubes are found to be effective in electrochemical capacitors as they can provide a strong entangled network which allows metal oxide deposition. Growing demand for composites which find application in the electrical & electronic, and energy sectors is the key driver of the global borophene market. Similarly, the need for lightweight materials for energy storage in the aerospace, defense, and electronics sectors are also expected to propel the market for borophene. The developments in various industries in Asia Pacific are another significant trigger for this market. Advancements in science and technology coupled with research & development activities are also considered to be major drivers of the borophene market.

In terms of application, the borophene market can be classified into electronic circuits, solar cells, energy storage, medical, chemical, and industrial. Borophene can be used as a component in transistors. The photovoltaic applications of borophene are expected to be highly attractive. The conducting electrons present in the borophene make it ideal for optoelectronic applications. Energy storage applications of borophene include electrodes, fuel cells, and thermos-electronics.

The global borophene market expanded significantly in 2016. This trend is estimated to continue during the forecast period (2017-2025). Active research work based on borophene material is gaining momentum across the globe. On the basis of demand for the product, North America has been dominating the borophene market for the past few years. The rising demand for borophene in the composites, energy, electrical & electronics, and various industrial end-user segments is an important trend boosting the usage of borophene. Asia Pacific is considered a key region for the development of the borophene market due to the demand from the semi-conductor industry and chemical industry. The use of borophene as electrode material, both as anode and cathode material is anticipated to drive the market in the Asia Pacific region. Technological advancements coupled with research & development activities in Europe make it an attractive market for borophene. The presence of emerging economies both in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is also projected to drive the global borophene market for the electricity generation market.

Kyma Technologies is one of the key manufacturers in the borophene market.

