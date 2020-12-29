Portable Medical Electronic Products Market: Overview and Regional Outlook Study

The portable medical electronic industry is witnessing significant growth and adoption in recent years. Mobilization of medical devices has driven the healthcare industry as the use of medical equipments has expanded beyond hospitals to homecare environments.

Due to the presence of microprocessors the devices manufactured are more portable, compact and are light in weight. Rapid technological advancements in semiconductors provide large scale integration and reduced power consumption.

Portable medical equipments comprises of various features such as analog front-ends for data acquisition, amplifiers, filters, ADC convertors, buttons to accept user feedback and MCU for executing algorithm. Coupled with the mentioned features device comprises of variety of interfaces such as USB port, LCD display and others.

Portable medical electronics products market is experiencing a rapid growth due to rapidly growing aging population, rising healthcare costs and need for medical diagnosis and treatment in remote and emerging areas. Application areas of portable medical electronic devices are experiencing greater demand in respiratory products, heart monitors, pulse oximeter, blood pressure monitors, medical imaging and others.

Ultrasound in medical imaging market is seeing a high level of innovation in portable equipment. Miniaturization of the product enables medical professionals to move beyond the labs to reach patients in remote areas.

Market for portable medical devices is rising with the boom in home healthcare that includes applications such as post operative care, chronic diseases management, fitness and others. However, safety, affordability, security and connectivity are the major factors that should be considered while designing portable medical device for home care.

Moroever, introduction of telemedicine, nanotechnology and semiconductor devices in healthcare industry is also boosting the growth of the market. Major players engaged in manufacturing portable electronic medical devices are CareFusion Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, GE Healthcare, Medtronic, Inc., Roche Diagnostics and other major players.

