Spinal Non Fusion Devices Market Demand and Competitive Analysis by Leading Manufacturers

Spinal implants are devices used to treat deformity, provide stability and strengthen the spine. These devices are broadly segmented as fusion and non-fusion spinal devices. Non-fusion spinal surgery is expected to grow during the study period, even though fusion devices account for the largest market share.

Non-fusion spinal surgery’s growth is assisted by engineers and medical practitioners collaboratively creating devices that can be implanted without fusion in human body which helps to retain flexibility and movement of patients post-surgery. Spinal non-fusion devices market can be segmented on the basis of technology such as artificial discs, dynamic stabilization devices, annulus repair, facet arthroplasty and nuclear disc prosthesis.

Increasing geriatric population, technological advancements, increasing incidences of obesity, competitive market and rising demand for minimally invasive surgery procedures drives the demand for spinal non-fusion devices market globally. However, unstable reimbursement policies restrains the growth of the market during the study period.

North America contributes the largest market share as the degenerative disc disease affects almost 50% of the U.S. population above age 40 years. In addition, increasing prevalence of obesity in North American region also drives the growth of this market.

Europe is the second largest market as compared to other geographies because European regulations governing the sale of medical devices are growing more stringent, which is reflecting in introduction of more safe and efficient devices and ultimately assisting the market growth.

Asia-Pacific represents the fastest growth due to high population, development of facilities and customer awareness about new technologies followed by Rest of the World (RoW). RoW is estimated to show a significant growth because of increasing healthcare awareness and availability of facilities.

Some of the key players of this market are Medtronic, Inc., Depuy Spine,Inc., Synthes Holding AG, Stryker Corporation, NuVasive,Inc., Globus Medical,Inc., LDR Holding Corporation, Disc Motion Technologies, Inc. and Zimmer Holdings,Inc.

This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

