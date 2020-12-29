Energy Drinks Market Have High Growth but May Foresee Even Higher Value

Energy drinks are classified under beverages that contains high level of stimulant ingredients such as caffeine, sugars and other supplements. Energy drinks market is expected to mark significant growth over forecasted period owing to increasing consumers spending on health consciousness products, providing organic food & beverages and product innovation. There has been significant rise in number of young adults age between 20 to 39 consuming energy drinks with figure stood up to 5.5% in 2016 up from 0.5% in 2003 at United States, the future energy drinks looks promising. Energy drinks offers health benefits, other energy supplements ingredients which offers instant energy and provide output. This result in rising popularity of sugar free energy drinks and escalating need for low calorie energy drinks, and growing popularity of consumer health & fitness may trigger demand and help in industry expansion. According to AMA, the Global Energy Drinks market is expected to see growth rate of 7.3% and may see market size of USD78.6 Billion by 2024.

A study published on Global Energy Drinks Market, includes exploratory survey, qualitative commentary on changing market dynamics with market sizing and estimates for 18+ Global Countries, business segments and applications. The identification of hot and emerging players is completed by profiling 50+ Industry players; some of the profiled players are Red Bull (Austria), Monster (United States), Rockstar (United States), Pepsico (United States), Big Red (United States), Arizona (United States) and National Beverage (United States).

Market Trend

Growing Demand For Organic Products

Rising demand of Energy Drinks by sports personality.

Market Drivers

Increasing Consumption of Energy Drinks by Young Adults and Adolescents.

Rapid Demand due to Consumer Focus on Low Calorie Energy Drinks.

Opportunities

Proliferation of Energy Drink at Social Gatherings, Parties and Celebrations.

Upsurge Demand of High Alcoholic Energy Drinks.

Rising Demand due to Celebrity Endorsement through Social Marketing.

Restraints

High Cost Associated within Energy Drinks.

Stiff Competition between the Major Players.

Challenges

Limitation Due to Excess Intake Leads to Health Risk Such as Sleeplessness, Abnormal Heart Rhythms and Others Are Anticipated to Challenge the Market.

Stringent Government Regulation Threat the Energy Drinks Market.

Fluctuation of Raw Materials is Anticipated to Challenge the Market.

Latest analysis highlights high growth emerging players and leaders by market share that are currently attracting exceptional attention. It also encourages executives and managers to evaluate deeply complementary research metric. The assessments also offer insight into the share and size of various segments in the Energy Drinks market. The scope of the study includes market break-up or segmentation as follows:

by Type (Drinks, Shots, Mixers), Application (Teenagers, Adults, Geriatric Population), Distribution Channels (Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets, Food Services, Online Retail, Specialist Store, Others), Packaging (Bottle (Pet/Glass), Can, Others)

The study cites examples of various market development activities and business strategies that Industry players are taking to overcome economic slowdown and to match demand supply gap. A detailed company profile, Main Business Information, SWOT Analysis, Sales, Revenue, Average Price, Gross Margin and % Market Share of select players would be available in the study.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Energy Drinks Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Energy Drinks market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Energy Drinks Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Energy Drinks

Chapter 4: Presenting the Energy Drinks Market Factor Analysis, Post COVID Impact Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Energy Drinks market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2020-2025)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Energy Drinks Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015-2019

Base year – 2019

Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

