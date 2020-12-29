Green Tea Market to witness the highest growth globally in coming years 2020-2026

As the name suggested, green tea is a type of tea made by using camellia Sinensis leaves and buds with the number of flavors such as lemon, cinnamon, aloe vera, vanilla, basil, jasmin, wild berry, and others. Green tea has various health benefits such as increases immunity, prevents cancer and others due to the presence of polyphenols. Increasing the use of green tea for losing weight is growing the market. Additionally, an increasing number of health awareness people across the globe has been supplementing the overall growth of the market. However, unpredictability in the raw material prices, the presence of alternative and growing consumption of coffee are the factors that have been limiting the growth of the market. According to AMA, the Global Green Tea market is expected to see growth rate of 6.65% and may see market size of USD77647.94 Million by 2024.

A study published on Global Green Tea Market, includes exploratory survey, qualitative commentary on changing market dynamics with market sizing and estimates for 18+ Global Countries, business segments and applications. The identification of hot and emerging players is completed by profiling 50+ Industry players; some of the profiled players are Tata Global Beverages (India), Unilever (United Kingdom), Associated British Foods Plc. (United Kingdom), TAETEA (China), Nestlé (Switzerland), Barry's Tea (Ireland), Apeejay Surrendra Group (India), Bettys & Taylors Group Ltd. (United Kingdom), McLeod Russel (India) and ITO EN Inc. (United States).

Market Drivers

Increasing Awareness about Health Benefits Associated with Green Tea such as Increases Metabolism, Reduces Cholesterol, Prevents from Cancer

Increasing Demand from Asian Countries such as India, China, Kenya and others due to Habit

Market Trend

Increasing Use of Green Tea for Losing Weight

Restraints

Unpredictability in the Raw Material Prices

Increasing Numbers of Alternatives such as Caramel Tea

Opportunities

Increasing Number of Health Awareness People across the Globe

An Emergence of Online Platform and New Flavors of Green Tea

Challenges

Growing Consumption of Coffee and Increasing Number of Coffee Outlet

The scope of the study includes market break-up or segmentation as follows:

by Application (Residential, Commercial), Product Type (Green Tea Bags, Green Tea Instant Mixes, Iced Green Tea, Other), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets, Tea Stores, Online Stores), Flavors (Lemon, Cinnamon, Aloe vera, Vanilla, Basil, Jasmin, Wild berry, Others), Packaging Type (Plastic Containers, Packets & Pouches, Paper Boards, Aluminum Tin, Plastic Bags)

The study cites examples of various market development activities and business strategies that Industry players are taking to overcome economic slowdown and to match demand supply gap.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Green Tea Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Green Tea market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Green Tea Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Green Tea

Chapter 4: Presenting the Green Tea Market Factor Analysis, Post COVID Impact Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Green Tea market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2020-2025)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Green Tea Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015-2019

Base year – 2019

Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

