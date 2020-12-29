Metiram Market May See a Big Move : Major Giants Nufarm, BASF, Modern Insecticides

Latest released the research study on Global Metiram Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Metiram Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Metiram Market. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are BASF (United States) ,Dow AgroSciences (United States),Nufarm (Australia),Kenvos Biotech (China),Modern Insecticides Limited (India)

What is Metiram Market?

Metiram is a member of the ethylene bisdithiocarbamate group of fungicides that comprises the related active ingredients maneb and mancozeb. It is effective against a broad spectrum of fungi and is used to protect fruits, field crops, vegetables, and ornamentals from foliar diseases and damping off.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (<95 %, >95%), Application (Vegetables {Bulb vegetables, Root and tuber vegetables, Stem vegetables, Fruiting vegetables, Leafy vegetables}, Perennial crops {Grapes, Pomefruit, Others}, Others {Ornamentals, and Others})

Growth Drivers:

The Rise in Population Coupled with Increased Food Demand

The Increase in Prevalence of Foliar Diseases

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

