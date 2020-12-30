Printed PET Bottles Market Growth Factors, Industry Opportunities and Outlook 2025

In recent few years, bottles are considered to be one of the most important packaging product. As a result of this bottles made from PET are getting extensive demand over the forecast period. PET bottles are 100% recyclable which makes it the most preference plastic material for manufacturing bottles. Printed PET bottles are nowadays getting increase in the preferences by consumers due to several advantages such as impact resistance, high tensile strength, chemical resistance and high rigidity. PET bottles market is also getting traction as an alternative for glass and metal bottles. The acceptance of green plastic in recent years is driving the growth for PET bottles market. Printed PET bottles market is getting extensive growth due to consumers’ preference for aesthetic and luxury products in recent times.

Global Printed PET Bottles – Market Dynamics:

In recent years, printed PET bottles market have seen noticeable growth in the usage for beverages packaging. Some of the countries across the globe are promoting the usage of biodegradable and recyclable plastic material for packaging which is leading to growth of PET bottles market. In addition, the cost effective printed PET bottles are gaining significant benefits by attracting large number of consumers. Furthermore, the increasing demand for plastic bottles for carbonated drinks are driving the market for printed PET bottles over the forecast period. Even cold fill and hot fill technology which increase the shelf life of the product are increasing the growth of PET bottles used for beverage packaging.

The printed PET bottles market in North America region are to remain supreme for the highest revenue growth as compared to markets in other regions. Printed PET bottles market in India and China are expected to have considerable growth in terms of revenue.

Furthermore, the growth of printed PET bottles market in other parts of Asia Pacific is expected to be driven by increasing per capita disposable income and spending power among consumers in countries in this region. The market for Latin America would also have a presence for printed PET bottles and is expected to grow at a notable rate. The printed PET bottles market in the MEA region is expected to witness a significant increase in revenue contribution from sales in GCC countries and South Africa.

Global Printed PET Bottles Market – Key players:

Few of the key players in the printed PET bottles market are Amcor Limited, Gerresheimer AG, CCL Industries, Inc., Smurfit Kappa Group PLC, Berry Plastic Group Inc, Klöckner Pentaplast GmbH & Co. KG, GTX Hanex Plastic Sp. z o.o., Masterchem, etc.

