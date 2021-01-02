Watch Rose Bowl 2021 Live Stream Online Free College Football Playoff semifinal game

It will be a rematch of the 2013 BCS Championship Game on Friday for another meeting of two of college football’s most iconic brands when No. 1 Alabama and No. 4 Notre Dame clash in the Rose Bowl, one of the two College Football Playoff semifinals on New Year’s Day.

WATCH ROSE BOWL LIVE

While the Jan. 1 kickoff may be normal for the Rose Bowl, the setting is most certainly not as the game has moved from Pasadena, California, for just the second time ever and first time since 1942. That year, the Rose Bowl was played in Durham, North Carolina, after the attack on Pearl Harbor. A unique environment for a bowl with this much history between programs that have a combined 28 national championships seems fitting for a 2020 season that was anything but normal. Yet through all the testing, twists and turns of 2020, we’ve ended up with Alabama and Notre Dame rising to the top of college football.

WATCH ROSE BOWL LIVE

Alabama is back in the College Football Playoff after missing out on the event for the first time ever in 2019, hoping to finish off this year of excellence with the program’s first national championship since 2017. Notre Dame has its own big-picture narratives to address in the game, looking to prove that the gap between these two is closer than the 42-14 result from eight years ago and the double-digit loss to Clemson from the Irish’s only other CFP appearance.

Viewing information

Game: Rose Bowl — College Football Playoff semifinal

Date: Friday, Jan. 1 | Time: 4 p.m. ET

Location: AT&T Stadium — Arlington, Texas

WATCH ROSE BOWL LIVE