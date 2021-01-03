Intelligent Transportation Systems Market is expected to see growth rate of 15.3%

Global Intelligent Transportation Systems Market Report from AMA Research highlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns & country along with competitive landscape, players market shares, and strategies that are key in the market. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions.

Major Players in This Report Include,

Thales Group (France), Siemens (Germany), Kapsch TrafficCom (Austria), Garmin (United States), TomTom International BV (Netherlands), Cubic Corporation (United States), Q-Free ASA (Norway), EFKON GmbH (Austria), FLIR Systems, Inc.(United States) and Indra Sistemas (Spain) are some of the key players that are part of study coverage. Additionally, the Players which are also part of the research coverage are Denso Corporation (Japan), ZTE (China), Ricardo (United Kingdom), Iteris (United States), Lanner Electronics (Taiwan), WS Atkins (United Kingdom) and Transcore (United States).

Free Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts @: https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/sample-report/67312-global-intelligent-transportation-systems-market-1

The development of smart cities globally will help to boost the global Intelligent Transportation Systems market in the forecasted period. Intelligent transportation systems have garnered immense popularity over the past couple of decades, due to considerable advancements in information technology, the onset of cost-effective smart devices, and giant strides taken by sensing technologies. The necessity for presenting real-time traffic information of different regions to passengers and drivers is one of the significant factors driving the demand for intelligent transportation systems across the world. Furthermore, in 2020, the Intelligent Transportation Systems market will be hindered owing to the COVID-19 crisis, which has impacted demand, interrupted production, and disrupted the supply chain. So, numerous key players are going through flat or lower unit sales. Though, with economic stimulus packages declared by many nations such as Japan, the U.S., China, France, Italy, India, U.K., and Germany, is expected to generate great opportunities for transportation infrastructure development. According to AMA, the Global Intelligent Transportation Systems market is expected to see growth rate of 15.3%.

Market Trend

Rising favorable government initiatives for effective traffic management

High adoption of ecofriendly automobile technology

Market Drivers

Growing concerns toward public safety

Increasing traffic congestion

Opportunities

Designing and developing smart vehicles compatible with ITS

The growing number of economically and technologically advanced countries

Restraints

The high cost of ITS installation

Challenges

Achieving interoperable and standard ITS architecture worldwide

Enquire for customization in Report @: https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/enquiry-before-buy/67312-global-intelligent-transportation-systems-market-1

In this research study, the prime factors that are impelling the growth of the Global Intelligent Transportation Systems market report have been studied thoroughly in a bid to estimate the overall value and the size of this market by the end of the forecast period. The impact of the driving forces, limitations, challenges, and opportunities has been examined extensively. The key trends that manage the interest of the customers have also been interpreted accurately for the benefit of the readers.

The Intelligent Transportation Systems market study is being classified by Type, Applications and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).

The Global Intelligent Transportation Systems is segmented by Application (Fleet Management and Asset Monitoring, Intelligent Traffic Control, Collision Avoidance, Parking Management, Passenger Information Management, Ticketing Management, Emergency Vehicle Notification, Automotive Telematics), Vehicle Type (Emergency vehicle, Commercial vehicle, Transit vehicle, Maintenance and Construction vehicle), System (Advanced Traffic Management System, Advanced Traveler Information System, ITS-Enabled Transportation Pricing System, Advanced Public Transportation System, Commercial Vehicle Operation), Offerings (Hardware, Software, Services)

The report concludes with in-depth details on the business operations and financial structure of leading vendors in the Global Intelligent Transportation Systems market report, Overview of Key trends in the past and present are in reports that are reported to be beneficial for companies looking for venture businesses in this market. Information about the various marketing channels and well-known distributors in this market was also provided here. This study serves as a rich guide for established players and new players in this market.

Get Reasonable Discount on This Premium Report @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/request-discount/67312-global-intelligent-transportation-systems-market-1

Current Scenario Analysis for Decision Framework

Key Strategic Developments in Intelligent Transportation Systems Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale to overcome current slowdown due to COVID-19.

Key Market Features in Global Intelligent Transportation Systems Market

The report highlights Intelligent Transportation Systems market features, including revenue size, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking in Intelligent Transportation Systems, market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and Periodic CAGR.

Extracts from Table of Contents

Global Intelligent Transportation Systems Market Research Report

Chapter 1 Global Intelligent Transportation Systems Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Revenue (Value, Volume*) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supplies (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Revenue (Value, Volume*), Price* Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

………………….continued



Buy Full Copy Global Intelligent Transportation Systems Report 2020 @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/buy-now?format=1&report=67312

This report also analyzes the regulatory framework of the Global Markets Intelligent Transportation Systems Market Report to inform stakeholders about the various norms, regulations, this can have an impact. It also collects in-depth information from the detailed primary and secondary research techniques analyzed using the most efficient analysis tools. Based on the statistics gained from this systematic study, market research provides estimates for market participants and readers.

About Author:

Advance Market Analytics is Global leaders of Market Research Industry provides the quantified B2B research to Fortune 500 companies on high growth emerging opportunities which will impact more than 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues.

Our Analyst is tracking high growth study with detailed statistical and in-depth analysis of market trends & dynamics that provide a complete overview of the industry. We follow an extensive research methodology coupled with critical insights related industry factors and market forces to generate the best value for our clients. We Provides reliable primary and secondary data sources, our analysts and consultants derive informative and usable data suited for our clients business needs. The research study enable clients to meet varied market objectives a from global footprint expansion to supply chain optimization and from competitor profiling to M&As.

Contact US:

Craig Francis (PR & Marketing Manager)

AMA Research & Media LLP

Unit No. 429, Parsonage Road Edison, NJ

New Jersey USA – 08837

Phone: +1 (206) 317 1218

[email protected]



Connect with us at

https://www.linkedin.com/company/advance-market-analytics

https://www.facebook.com/AMA-Research-Media-LLP-344722399585916

https://twitter.com/amareport