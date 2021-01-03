Global Data Center Rack Market Report from AMA Research highlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns & country along with competitive landscape, players market shares, and strategies that are key in the market. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions.

Major Players in This Report Include,

The Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (United States), Dell (United States), International Business Machines Corporation (United States), Eaton Corporation Inc. (Ireland), Emerson Network (India), Schneider Electric SE (France), Rittal Corp. (United States), Fujitsu Limited (Japan), Huawei (China) and Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan)

A data rack system is defined as the physical steel and electronic framework which is mainly designed to network devices, cables, and others. Various features of using data rack such as integrated precision cooling, uninterruptible power, rack power distribution units, among others. Rising adoption of rack servers, owing to advancements in software and increasing usage in colocation providers and enterprise are some of the major drivers which affect the growth of the market in the future. According to AMA, the Global Data Center Rack market is expected to see growth rate of 8.2%.

Market Drivers

Growing Demand for Cloud Computing, Internet of Things and Big Data Analytics Solutions

Rising Adoption of Converged and Hyper-Converged Solutions and Virtualization

Market Trend

One of the Latest Trend of this Market is a Requirement for High-Performance Computing

Restraints

Problem Regarding Upgrading to A High-Density Setup and High-Density is the Added Cost of Extra Power and Extra Cooling

Opportunities

Growing Demand from Emerging Economics such as China, India, Brazil, among others

Challenges

Problem-Related to Leak Detection to Identify Threats Due to Leakages in Nuisance and other Factors.

In this research study, the prime factors that are impelling the growth of the Global Data Center Rack market report have been studied thoroughly in a bid to estimate the overall value and the size of this market by the end of the forecast period. The impact of the driving forces, limitations, challenges, and opportunities has been examined extensively. The key trends that manage the interest of the customers have also been interpreted accurately for the benefit of the readers.

The Data Center Rack market study is being classified by Type, Applications and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).

The Global Data Center Rack is segmented by Type (Open Frame Racks, Rack Enclosures, Wall-mount Racks), End-Users (Banking and Financial Services, Information and Technology and Telecommunication, Manufacturing, Retail, Other, End-user Industries), Rack Size (Below 42U, 42U, 45U & 47U, 48U)

The report concludes with in-depth details on the business operations and financial structure of leading vendors in the Global Data Center Rack market report, Overview of Key trends in the past and present are in reports that are reported to be beneficial for companies looking for venture businesses in this market. Information about the various marketing channels and well-known distributors in this market was also provided here. This study serves as a rich guide for established players and new players in this market.

Current Scenario Analysis for Decision Framework

Key Strategic Developments in Data Center Rack Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale to overcome current slowdown due to COVID-19.

Key Market Features in Global Data Center Rack Market

The report highlights Data Center Rack market features, including revenue size, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking in Data Center Rack, market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and Periodic CAGR.

Extracts from Table of Contents

Global Data Center Rack Market Research Report

Chapter 1 Global Data Center Rack Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Revenue (Value, Volume*) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supplies (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Revenue (Value, Volume*), Price* Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

………………….continued



This report also analyzes the regulatory framework of the Global Markets Data Center Rack Market Report to inform stakeholders about the various norms, regulations, this can have an impact. It also collects in-depth information from the detailed primary and secondary research techniques analyzed using the most efficient analysis tools. Based on the statistics gained from this systematic study, market research provides estimates for market participants and readers.

