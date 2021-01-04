January 4, 2021

Murphy's Hockey Law

Crackstreams Jaguars vs Colts Live Stream Free Reddit Online TV

Watch NFL Football 2021 Live Stream Online

The Indianapolis Colts (10-5) host the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-14) in the season finale (4:25 p.m., CBS). Colts fans are also interested in four other games: Dolphins-Bills, Titans-Texans, Ravens-Bengals and Browns-Steelers. The Colts must win and one of four teams — Dolphins, Titans, Ravens and Browns — must lose for the Colts to earn an AFC playoff spot. We’ll keep up with the other games and have updates, scores and highlights from Colts action. Please remember to refresh

1 p.m. games

Browns lead the Steelers 10-9 in the third quarter

Ravens lead the Bengals 24-3 in the third quarter

Bills lead the Dolphins 28-13 in the third quarter

