Automotive Exhaust Manifold Market Size to Reach US$ 8972.9 million by 2026 | CAGR 3.0%

The global Automotive Exhaust Manifold market size is projected to reach US$ 8972.9 million by 2026, from US$ 7516 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.0% during 2021-2026.

The global Automotive Exhaust Manifold report will deliver a detailed analysis of factors that are affecting the growth of the global market.

The report also provides a consumption and production overview of products that aid players in making strategic business decisions.

The global Automotive Exhaust Manifold market report will cover a complete study of the major region/countries such as the US, European Union, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and ROW and the one that accounts major revenue share in the target market and are expected to grow over the forecast period. The data provides detailed insights related to the production and consumption of the product according to the particular region/country.

The provided report covers the detailed value and volume of the product that is used in the end-use industries.

The report will deliver an overview of the competitive landscape along with the players position in the respective market.

Segment by Type

Single Wall

Double wall

Segment by Application

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

The major vendors covered:

Faurecia

Tenneco Inc.

Eberspacher

Futaba Industrial Co. Ltd.

Sango Co.Ltd.

Benteler International AG.

Friedrich Boysen GmbH & Co. Kg.

Yutaka Giken Co. Ltd.

Sejong Industrial Co., Ltd.

Bosal

