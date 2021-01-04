Watch Canada vs Russia Game 2021 Live Streams FREE: WJC IIHF ICE Hockey Semifinals Online TV Coverage

Watch Canada vs Russia 2021 Live and TV guide, Streams Free WJC IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship Game 2021 Canada vs Russia Live: team news, kickoff time, predictions, live Online

The 2021 World Junior Championship is retreading 2020. In the first semifinal of the night, it’s a rematch of last year’s gold-medal game that saw the Canadians score three unanswered goals to come back and beat the Russians. On Monday, the stakes are high once again as the winner plays for gold and the loser can either win bronze or nothing at all.

Canada has six players from that squad including Dylan Cozens who has a 2021 tournament-best seven goals and defenseman Jamie Drysdale who was asked at Sunday’s team availability if he thinks there will be any emotional carryover from last year.

“100 percent I think there will be carryover,” he said matter of factly. “We played each other in the finals last year so, obviously, we want to maintain where we’re at and we obviously want to come out on top. But in saying that, obviously feel like they’re gonna have something to prove because we came out on top last year. I think it’ll be a really good game on both ends and I think everyone’s looking forward to playing in that game. It should be a really exciting, hard-fought game.”

These two teams did meet up in a pre-tournament tune-up that saw Canada win but was overshadowed by captain Kirby Dach’s wrist injury causing him to miss the tournament. It should be noted that in that game, the Canadians lone goal (it was a 1-0 finish) was not against Yaroslav Askarov who they’re expected to face on Monday night.

Here’s how to watch Canada and Russia go toe-to-toe with a spot in the gold-medal game on the line.

How to watch Canada vs. Russia

TV channel (Canada): TSN

TSN Live stream (Canada): TSN Live

TSN Live TV channel (USA): NHL Network

Canada vs. Russia: When is puck drop?

Date: Monday, Jan. 4

Monday, Jan. 4 Time: 6 p.m. ET

