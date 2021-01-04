Armenia Banking Market May see a Big Move| Major Giants ArdShinInvest Bank, AreximBank, Arm Business bank

The Global Armenia Banking Market to witnessed good recovery in growth post first half of 2020 and is projected coverup market sizing during the forecast period (2021-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights – outlining the key outcomes of the Armenia Banking market, current scenario analysis that highlights slowdown aims to provide unique strategies and solutions following and benchmarking key players strategies. In addition, the study helps with competition insights of emerging players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions. some of the key players that are part of coverage are ACBA-Credit Agricole Bank (Armenia), Ameriabank CJSC (Armenia), Anelik Bank(Armenia), Ararat Bank(Armenia), ArdShinInvest Bank(Armenia), AreximBank(Armenia), Arm Business bank(Armenia), ArmEconomBank(Armenia), Armenian Development Bank(Armenia) and ArmImpexBank(Armenia).

Global Armenia Banking Market Overview:

The Armenia Banking is charged with regulating the money supply, circulating currency and regulating commercial banks of the country. These encompassed with seventeen banks which offers services to individual and corporate clients. All banks are owned privately and the central bank is regulating them. This banking system offers excellent service to customer including, low charges, enhanced privacy, wide range of modern banking and others. Moreover the benefits for tourists wide range of cards from VISA and Master Card. This also offers beneficial support to the microfinance, electronic and mobile banking services, insurance and others. Market Drivers

Growing Demand for Non-Cash Transactions Globally

Increase in Foreign Exchange Is Driving Factor in the Market for Armenia Banking Market Trend

Armenia’s Banks Are Chasing an Aggressive Digitalization Strategy, Updating Their Processes Both Internally and Externally Is Growing Restraints

Networks Preventing Uptake in Rural Areas Opportunities

Government and CBA commitment for Armenian banking

Growing Economy, Demand for Loans, Growth in Financial Liquidity among the End User to Expand the Armenia Banking Services Dramatically Challenges

Limitations on Transaction Amounts, Capital Requirements to Obtain Electronic Money Licenses

High Dollarisation Is Structural Challenge for the Armenian Banking System

