Protesters Rally In Times Square To Call For Removal Of President Trump Following Attacks At U.S. Capitol

January 7 2021

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A small group of people gathered in Times Square on Thursday, calling for the removal of President Donald Trump.

They are part of the group “Refuse Fascism,” which held rallies across the country Thursday.

CBS New York

