Chinese Students In The US Caught Up In Geopolitics And Trump’s Immigration Crackdown

January 8 2021

Rong Xiaoqing @xqrong

On a chilly day in November, Bill was sitting in a cafe, doing his homework after taking his morning classes. This would be routine for many Chinese students in the U.S. in their sophomore year at New York University, except that Bill was in Shanghai and it was 2 a.m. local time. “I have to be up when everyone else around me is in bed and when I get up, it’s often dark outside,” Bill said.

This is not a schedule Bill enjoys. When NYU closed its campus in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic, he stayed at a friend’s home in California until August when he gave up and went back to China, his home country, where he enrolled in online classes for the new school year.

The last straw for him was the Trump administration’s decision to deport international students who only take online courses, which broke his heart, he said (the policy was scrapped less than two weeks after it became effective last July). His anxiety about being in the U.S. had also been building because of the increased scrutiny of Chinese students as the U.S. government was claiming that many were agents of Beijing. “This worries me a lot,” said Bill. “I really hope the U.S. won’t go back to the Chinese Exclusion Act era.”

Bill, who asked to be referred to by his first name, is only one of the many Chinese students who left the U.S. to go back home as the pandemic got a grip on American life. They felt deterred by the Trump policies but also how the U.S. government was bungling the COVID-19 pandemic response compared with China and most other Asian governments. Some of the students may still come back to finish their studies when campuses are fully reopened, but many no longer plan to stay in the U.S. While Joe Biden’s election is boosting hopes that Sino-U.S. relations may have some stable years ahead, for many in the Chinese community the damage has already been done. The country may never see the same levels of Chinese students again.

In the 2019-20 school year, as in the decade before it, China was still the biggest source country of international students in the U.S., with more than 370,000 Chinese students studying here. The number reflected an increase of 0.8 percent from the previous year, but it was the lowest growth rate for a decade, according to the Institute of International Education (IIE).

