Which NYC Frontline Workers Will Get The Next Shot At The COVID-19 Vaccine?

January 7 2021

Claudia Irizarry Aponte , Reuven Blau Jose Martinez Greg B. Smith

A month into the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, the de Blasio and Cuomo administrations have yet to fully spell out which “frontline essential workers” are next in line after health care staff and nursing homes get the shots.

That’s increased anxiety for many New Yorkers hailed as heroes of the pandemic — from doormen and for-hire vehicle drivers to food delivery people and pharmacy clerks — who’ve risked their lives while others work from home.

“In order for society to continue to function, these essential workers must be kept safe,” said Stuart Appelbaum, president of the 45,000-member Retail, Wholesale & Department Store union that represents, among others, workers at some grocery and pharmacy chains.

The first vaccines arrived in New York Dec. 14, but the rollout has been slowed by bureaucratic and other obstacles. Frontline health care workers were first up, but some — about 30% — have resisted taking the vaccine, state health officials say.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that as of Thursday afternoon 433,000 individuals had received the vaccine statewide.

All of the recipients so far are “Category 1A”, which to date includes only health care workers and nursing home staff and residents. The state estimates that amounts to 2.1 million people across the state.

On Thursday, Mayor Bill de Blasio demanded that Cuomo expand the list of those eligible in Category 1A to include some cops, firefighters and EMTs.

The governor is insisting that — at least for now — vaccines go only to health care workers and nursing homes.

Meanwhile, neither de Blasio nor Cuomo have yet to reveal the full list of all who will be eligible for the next round, Category 1B, or even when it will begin. The state expects 6.3 million people will fall into this category.

Lack of Transparency

The city Department of Health & Mental Hygiene, which is coordinating the vaccine rollout in the five boroughs, describes this group as “Frontline essential workers who cannot physically distance and have frequent in-person contact with others.”

The city has proposed including anyone 75 years or older, firefighters, police, emergency medical technicians, teachers and some unspecified school staff, corrections officers and inmates, and workers and residents in homeless shelters.

But de Blasio administration officials have not responded to repeated requests by THE CITY to release the entire list of those potentially covered by the broad “frontline essential worker” category.

Paramedics load a patient into an ambulance in the East Village, Dec. 4, 2020. Hiram Alejandro Durán/THE CITY

In any case, the state, which has the final say on who goes first, has been similarly lacking in transparency.

Cuomo has said police, firefighters, education, public safety and public transit workers will be next in line, but state Department of Health officials declined to go beyond that.

On Thursday, Patrick Foye, chair of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, emailed workers to say the state had designated “essential transportation workers, which includes our entire MTA family,” for inclusion in Category 1B for the next round of vaccinations.

He estimated the rollout would begin by month’s end, starting with what he described as “our heroic frontline workforce,” which has suffered more than 130 coronavirus-related deaths.

But other essential workers have yet to get the good word.

In interviews with THE CITY, those representing various frontline essential workers — including grocery employees, food delivery workers, pharmacy clerks, doormen, NYCHA laborers, school security, hotel and sanitation workers — say they have yet to hear from the city or state about who’s next in line.

Appelbaum said his union has been “urging our local government in New York to prioritize essential workers — including our members who work in essential supermarkets, pharmacies and other public-facing roles for vaccinations.” He said they have yet to get a definitive response from the city or state.

Delivering Hope

Some food delivery workers would also like to be among those next in line.

“It’d be awesome if delivery workers were included in the next round of vaccines,” said Sergio Ajche, a Bensonhurst-based food delivery worker who is a member of Los Deliveristas Unidos, a group of Guatemalan and Mexican immigrants who are demanding better treatment from the app-based services they work for.

Ajche noted: “It’s essential for us delivery workers to get the vaccine, because we’re in contact with countless people, from the restaurants, the doormen, to, of course, the clients.”

He conceded, though, that not all fellow deliveristas share his view.

Some are wary of the vaccine due to reports of a handful of recipients experiencing side effects, and would like to see “more people take it” first, Ajche said. Others are reluctant to interact with the government, including health officials, he added.

The city and state health departments have repeatedly noted that they do not share patient information with federal immigration authorities, and that the vaccines are safe.

