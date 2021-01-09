Staten Island Rep. Nicole Malliotakis Faces Backlash After Joining GOP Bid To Overturn Biden Win

From THE CITY:

January 7 2021

Clifford Michel

Staten Island Rep. Nicole Malliotakis often speaks of the violent upheaval that changed her mother’s life after a revolutionary government in Cuba seized her family’s gas stations.

“I’m the daughter of a Cuban refugee, so when I hear someone talk about socialism it scares me,” the Republican told THE CITY in November, shortly after beating freshman Democratic Rep. Max Rose for a seat that also covers part of southern Brooklyn.

“And I feel that it’s important that we have members in Washington who are going to fight back against it,” she added.

Just two days after she was sworn in to Congress, Malliotakis had to be whisked to a secure location Wednesday after right-wing insurgents stormed the Capitol building in Washington in hopes of stopping a vote to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s win.

Thank you to the @CapitolPolice and all law enforcement for all they are doing to restore order at the Capitol and to keep us safe. I condemn in the strongest terms those who are participating in violence and lawlessness. They must be arrested and prosecuted!

— Nicole Malliotakis (@NMalliotakis) January 6, 2021

Malliotakis condemned the violence and called for everyone involved to be arrested and prosecuted.

But as other GOP members of Congress — including Sen. Mitch McConnel (R-Kentucky) and Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Georgia) — tried to distance themselves afterward from the rioters’ anti-democratic mission, Malliotakis stood with the 147 GOP House members who voted to overturn the election.

Some observers now say that even after less than a week in office she may be vulnerable to a challenge in 2022, while others believe her Trump-loyalist stand could help cement her power in the conservative heart of her district.

Staten Island and Brooklyn GOP leaders didn’t respond to requests for comment Thursday. Neither did Staten Island Borough President James Oddo, a top local Republican leader who is no fan of Malliotakis or Trump.

‘She Reflects the Electorate’

Meanwhile, the political backlash from progresssive parts of Malliotakis’ district, particularly in Brooklyn, came quickly.

The Bay Ridge Democrats are planning to stage a “25th Amendment Rally” at her Brooklyn office, as they called for her to join growing demands that Vice President Mike Pence and the cabinet move to push President Donald Trump from office.

Malliotakis’ office didn’t respond to requests for comment. But the freshman rep defended her votes on Twitter Thursday.

“I voted against certification of the two challenged states not to ‘overturn an election’ but to highlight need for a proper hearing into unconstitutional rule changes, irregularities and alleged fraud,” Malliotakis wrote.

Some see her actions as a political calculation that encourages her political base on Staten Island, the only borough to go for Trump, giving him 57.5% of the vote.

Malliotakis, who fell behind Trump in total votes in her own district, also will likely be running against Biden’s record in the midterm elections, a playbook that generally favors the political party in the minority.

As a State Assemblymember in 2016, Malliotakis didn’t support Trump’s first run for the White House, writing in Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Florida) instead.

But the 40-year-old politician waved the Trump banner in her Congressional race, portraying herself as a would-be leader of the right’s answer to “The Squad” — the band of young Democratic women of color associated with Queens and Bronx Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

