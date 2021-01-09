January 9, 2021

Murphy's Hockey Law

Beware of the “CFPB-Approved Earned Wage Access” label

1 min read
4 hours ago David lee

On December 30, 2020, the CFPB issued a follow-up order in response to its November 30, 2020 EWA advisory opinion, which provides guidance on certain earned wage access (EWA) programs. In a stunning blow to the community of EWA providers who debit, the CFPB explicitly excluded debiting practices from the safe harbor.

Under the CFPB policy, EWA providers had the right to request clarity on specific points that deal with regulatory uncertainty. Because the Bureau’s November 30 opinion identified specific at-risk models that might be considered extenders of credit, this provider requested a review of their at-risk set of facts. This was the reason a specific provider (PayActiv) requested this follow-up order because it was at risk of being deemed non-compliant with the CFPB’s initial advisory opinion on earned wage access.

The opinion does not grant any approval of the specific model itself. In fact, the CFPB follow-up order states that the “Approval Order does not constitute the Bureau’s endorsement of the PayActiv EWA Program or any other product or service offered or provided by PayActiv.”

 

https://culturefly.org/calendar/event/28761/watch-cedar-hill-vs-guyer-live-stream-free-high-school-football-final-game-2021

https://culturefly.org/calendar/event/28762/watch-hays-vs-katy-live-stream-free-high-school-football-final-game-2021

https://culturefly.org/calendar/event/28763/watch-westlake-vs-north-shore-live-stream-free-high-school-football-final-game

https://culturefly.org/calendar/event/28764/watch-duncanville-vs-southlake-carroll-live-stream-free-high-school-football

https://culturefly.org/calendar/event/28765/watch-belleville-vs-cass-tech-live-stream-free-high-school-football-final-game

https://culturefly.org/calendar/event/28761/watch-cedar-hill-vs-guyer-live-stream-free-high-school-football-final-game-2021#.X_lduRZxVPY

https://culturefly.org/calendar/event/28762/watch-hays-vs-katy-live-stream-free-high-school-football-final-game-2021#.X_ld-xZxVPY

https://culturefly.org/calendar/event/28763/watch-westlake-vs-north-shore-live-stream-free-high-school-football-final-game#.X_leAxZxVPY

https://culturefly.org/calendar/event/28764/watch-duncanville-vs-southlake-carroll-live-stream-free-high-school-football#.X_lelBZxVPY

https://culturefly.org/calendar/event/28765/watch-belleville-vs-cass-tech-live-stream-free-high-school-football-final-game#.X_leQBZxVPY

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/

More Stories

3 min read

Global Lactose Free Food Industry 2020-2026 Market Size, Growth, Trends and Forecasts

1 min ago Inside Market Reports
3 min read

Global Ice Wine Market Outlook by Types, Applications, End Users and Opportunities to 2026

3 mins ago Inside Market Reports
3 min read

All-electric Trucks Industry Global Market Research and Analysis 2020-2025

7 mins ago Inside Market Reports

You may have missed

1 min read

Auto Draft

1 second ago basavraj.t
1 min read

血栓性血小板減少性紫斑病治療の世界市場：業界分析・市場規模・シェア・成長・動向・予測

9 seconds ago ohotting
1 min read

レボスルピリドの世界市場：業界分析・市場規模・シェア・成長・動向・予測

54 seconds ago ohotting
3 min read

TOYS MARKET REPORTS | EMERGING TRENDS, COMPETITIVE STRATEGIES AND FORECASTS 2024

1 min ago wiseguyreports