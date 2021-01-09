January 9, 2021

Murphy's Hockey Law

The Montessori School Virtual Prospective Parent Event

1 min read
3 hours ago David lee

Our students are learning and growing from a fulltime, in-person experience on our beautiful campus! With stringent health and safety protocols in place the students are divided into small cohorts, optimally utilizing and enjoying large classrooms, patios and outdoor spaces. At The Montessori School, each Lead Teacher is AMI Montessori trained and certified to teach a specific level and each classroom has been masterfully designed and prepared to serve each child’s social, emotional, physical and intellectual needs. We invite Prospective Parents to meet virtually with our Admissions Director for an introduction and discussion on the benefits of a Montessori education and our Toddler – Adolescent (14 mos – 8th grade) programs including before and after school programs. Visit https://www.themontessorischool.com/page.cfm?p=1220
to register for a Virtual Information Session or email [email protected]

 

https://culturefly.org/calendar/event/28761/watch-cedar-hill-vs-guyer-live-stream-free-high-school-football-final-game-2021

https://culturefly.org/calendar/event/28762/watch-hays-vs-katy-live-stream-free-high-school-football-final-game-2021

https://culturefly.org/calendar/event/28763/watch-westlake-vs-north-shore-live-stream-free-high-school-football-final-game

https://culturefly.org/calendar/event/28764/watch-duncanville-vs-southlake-carroll-live-stream-free-high-school-football

https://culturefly.org/calendar/event/28765/watch-belleville-vs-cass-tech-live-stream-free-high-school-football-final-game

https://culturefly.org/calendar/event/28761/watch-cedar-hill-vs-guyer-live-stream-free-high-school-football-final-game-2021#.X_lduRZxVPY

https://culturefly.org/calendar/event/28762/watch-hays-vs-katy-live-stream-free-high-school-football-final-game-2021#.X_ld-xZxVPY

https://culturefly.org/calendar/event/28763/watch-westlake-vs-north-shore-live-stream-free-high-school-football-final-game#.X_leAxZxVPY

https://culturefly.org/calendar/event/28764/watch-duncanville-vs-southlake-carroll-live-stream-free-high-school-football#.X_lelBZxVPY

https://culturefly.org/calendar/event/28765/watch-belleville-vs-cass-tech-live-stream-free-high-school-football-final-game#.X_leQBZxVPY

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/

More Stories

3 min read

Smart Card in the Transportatio Market Research & Clinical Advancements by 2028 | Gemalto, Oberthur Technologies,

4 seconds ago Max
3 min read

Seaweed Snacks Industry Global Market Research and Analysis 2020-2024

49 seconds ago Inside Market Reports
3 min read

Brain Fingerprinting Technology Market – increasing demand with Industry Professionals: Brainwave Science

57 seconds ago Max

You may have missed

3 min read

Smart Card in the Transportatio Market Research & Clinical Advancements by 2028 | Gemalto, Oberthur Technologies,

4 seconds ago Max
3 min read

Portable Outdoor Water Purifier Market Statistics and Research Analysis Released in Latest Industry Report 2020 | Coronavirus-COVID19 Impact Analysis With Top Manufacturers Analysis: Vestergaard (LifeStraw), KATADYN GROUP (Katadyn Products and SteriPEN), Cascade Designs, Survivor Filter, Brita, etc. | InForGrowth

20 seconds ago basavraj.t
3 min read

Trending News: Cloud Engineering Market Overview and Forecast Report 2020-2026 – Top players: Sogeti, Aricent, Engineering Ingegneria, Trianz, ITC Infotech, etc. | InForGrowth

30 seconds ago basavraj.t
1 min read

マイナスイオン空気清浄機の世界市場：業界分析・市場規模・シェア・成長・動向・予測

36 seconds ago ohotting