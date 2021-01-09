The Montessori School Virtual Prospective Parent Event

The Montessori School Virtual Prospective Parent Event1 min read
Our students are learning and growing from a fulltime, in-person experience on our beautiful campus! With stringent health and safety protocols in place the students are divided into small cohorts, optimally utilizing and enjoying large classrooms, patios and outdoor spaces. At The Montessori School, each Lead Teacher is AMI Montessori trained and certified to teach a specific level and each classroom has been masterfully designed and prepared to serve each child’s social, emotional, physical and intellectual needs. We invite Prospective Parents to meet virtually with our Admissions Director for an introduction and discussion on the benefits of a Montessori education and our Toddler – Adolescent (14 mos – 8th grade) programs including before and after school programs. Visit https://www.themontessorischool.com/page.cfm?p=1220
to register for a Virtual Information Session or email [email protected]
