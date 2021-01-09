January 9, 2021

Reports: Jets Fire Defensive Coordinator Gregg Williams

From CBS New York:

December 7 2020

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The New York Jets have fired defensive coordinator Gregg Williams the say after he made one of the most infamous calls in team history.

They’re calling it the “Fail Mary.” In the Jets’ latest loss to the to the Raiders, Williams call an all out blitz with 13 seconds left and the Jets leading 28-24. The Raiders scored a shocking touchdown to win the game.

Read more at CBS New York

