Bill Madden On Book ‘Tom Seaver: A Terrific Life’: ‘He Never Wanted To Leave The Mets’

By CBSNewYork Team

December 14 2020

(CBS Local)– Hall of Famer Tom Seaver was one of the best pitchers in Major League Baseball history and a major reason why the New York Mets won the 1969 World Series. The man affectionately known as The Franchise passed away earlier this year at the age of 75 and his life and baseball career are the subject of a new book by Bill Madden from Simon & Schuster called “Tom Seaver: A Terrific Life.”

Read more at CBS New York

