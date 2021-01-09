Henrik Lundqvist To Miss Season Due To Heart Condition: ‘Pretty Tough And Emotional Day’

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — Henrik Lundqvist looked straight into the camera and spoke haltingly, the out-of-nowhere news as difficult for him to comprehend as it must have been for fans of the Washington Capitals, his new club, the New York Rangers, his long-time employer — or any hockey team, really.

“It’s still very hard for me to process all of this,” Lundqvist said. “And kind of shocking, to be honest.”

Calling it “a pretty tough and emotional day” in a video posted on social media by the Capitals, the popular goaltender announced Thursday that he will sit out the upcoming NHL season because of a heart condition.

Read more at CBS New York

